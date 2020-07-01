Neither Ashley nor Richard expected to find love on the internet, but OkCupid worked like a charm. “Richard’s screenname was Macks-a-million,” said Ashley. “I dared to message him first stating ‘I am 1,000,000 and 1.’ After 2 months of phone calls, texts and FaceTime, Richard decided to ride his motorcycle to Ashley’s job for a lunch date. They’ve been inseparable since.

After getting engaged in summer 2018, the Philadelphia-based couple knew they wanted to continue their parents’ tradition of having a destination wedding. Being that Richard’s family is from the sea islands of South Carolina, they pinpointed Charleston as the perfect location for their Southern wedding.

Though Ashley did much of the planning herself, she brought in Emore Campbell Events months before the wedding to firm up the details and help finalize her vision. “It helped that Emore and her team were extremely organized and detail-oriented, so the day moved very smoothly,” Ashley told ESSENCE.

Scroll through and get a dose of Southern decadence from Ashley and Richard’s Charleston wedding.