On October 11th, 2014 Kevin and Alexis met at The Plaza Resort and Spa in Daytona Beach where they happened to be in town for the annual Phinally Famous event held for Bethune Cookman University’s chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. They both wanted to take a break from the party and happened to find themselves sitting right next to each other. Kevin struck up the conversation by asking Alexis, “didn’t we take anatomy class together?” Alexis admits that she brushed him off initially, but then Kevin’s charm proved to be irresistible. They laughed the night away, and the rest is history.

After four years of dating, the couple got engaged during a vacation to Spain. When they started looking for venues, they desired a location that mimicked the look and feel of a destination wedding even though we weren’t leaving Florida. They found the perfect setting at Treasury On The Plaza in St. Augustine Florida. The grand venue was perfect for entertaining their 150 guests, and Alexis and Kevin found clever ways to save while splurging on the elements that meant the most to them.

Scroll through the gallery to see the most gorgeous moments from Alexis and Kevin’s Florida winter wedding.