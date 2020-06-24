On October 11th, 2014 Kevin and Alexis met at The Plaza Resort and Spa in Daytona Beach where they happened to be in town for the annual Phinally Famous event held for Bethune Cookman University’s chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. They both wanted to take a break from the party and happened to find themselves sitting right next to each other. Kevin struck up the conversation by asking Alexis, “didn’t we take anatomy class together?” Alexis admits that she brushed him off initially, but then Kevin’s charm proved to be irresistible. They laughed the night away, and the rest is history.
After four years of dating, the couple got engaged during a vacation to Spain. When they started looking for venues, they desired a location that mimicked the look and feel of a destination wedding even though we weren’t leaving Florida. They found the perfect setting at Treasury On The Plaza in St. Augustine Florida. The grand venue was perfect for entertaining their 150 guests, and Alexis and Kevin found clever ways to save while splurging on the elements that meant the most to them.
Scroll through the gallery to see the most gorgeous moments from Alexis and Kevin’s Florida winter wedding.
02
The Proposal
During a vacation in Palma De Mallorca, Spain celebrating Alexis’ 24th birthday, Kevin got down on one knee at dinner on the Norwegian Epic Cruise ship and asked Alexis if she would spend the rest of her life with him. Of course, she said yes!
03
Glam Duty
When Alexis's makeup artist missed the appointment due to an emergency, one of her bridesmaids who is an aspiring makeup artist happily accepted the task of handling glam duties. "She took on the task like a champ, knocking out faces as quickly as she could, although she was a little nervous," says Alexis. "She saved my wedding, and I will always love her for that!"
04
Love Of My Life
"I knew she was the one simply because I found myself doing things that I have never done in previous relationships," says Kevin. "I can recall on multiple occasions early in our relationship where I would throw pennies and acorns at her dorm window to get her attention when I simply could have called. I just wanted to show her how much I was committed early."
05
Bridal Glam
Alexis's hairstylist for her wedding day was nonother than her mom Diana.
06
Belle Of The Ball
"My wedding dress was by Essense Of Australia," says the bride. "It was the last gown I tried on and I knew that the gown would fit my venue and theme perfectly! It has an ivory sheer bodice with a Pearl Mikado. The top is adorned with layered lace and pearl buttons down the back of the dress."
07
Classic Colors
The bridesmaids' powder blue gowns in assorted styles were designed by Azazie. "The colors complimented the wedding colors and gave a fresh look to the event," says Alexis.
08
Suited To Perfection
Kevin and his groomsmen looked dapper in their navy blue tuxedos.
09
Beauty Is Her Name
Alexis and her dad walked down the aisle to "A Thousand Years" by Christia Perri.
10
More Than A Feeling
"As the ceremony approached I began to hear music," says Kevin. "I began to see small details come together like my partner and I had envisioned. It hit me like a ton of bricks - this is my wedding I'm attending. I immediately broke down in tears. I had witnessed so many unions of marriage growing as a young lad, but this is what I built with the love of my life."
11
Family Affair
The couple exchanged vows in front of 150 guests.
12
Tradition Over Everything
Keeping with their faith, the couple and their parents took part in communion during the ceremony.
13
You May Now Kiss The Bride
"I manifested this day and it was beyond anything I could have imagined," says Alexis.
14
Perfect Day
"On my wedding day, I was at ease," says Alexis. "Even though there were things that went wrong, the only thing that mattered was marrying my king at the end of the aisle."
15
My Unicorn
"The thing I love most about my beautiful Bride is that she is strong, fearless and loving," says Kevin. "When I met my wife, she was so headstrong about what she wanted to pursue in life. Career and life goals. In essence, her mind was made up and I knew I had to get on board because I had met a unicorn￼￼￼￼￼."
16
Center Stage
The couples' floral arrangements included a gorgeous mix of astilbe, hydrangeas, quicksand roses, majolica spray roses, white stock and Italian Ruscus.
17
Time Of Our Lives
Alexis and Kevin told ESSENCE they would do their wedding all over again if they could. "it was honestly the best wedding I have ever been to," says Alexis.
18
Baked To Perfection
Alexis and Kevin's three-tier wedding cake was gold with powder blue trim, tying in with the reception decor.
19
Love For All Seasons
Alexis and Kevin were married just two days after Thanksgiving, so the holiday vibes were everywhere. "Family means a lot to the both of us, so we wanted to celebrate around our favorite time of the year which is fall/ winter," they tell ESSENCE.
20
Island Bound
Two days after their wedding, Alexis and Kevin jetted off to St. Lucia for their honeymoon. "It gave us much needed time to unwind and bask in the marital bliss of being newlyweds," says Alexis. "We would highly recommend it!"
21
Alexis's Advice To Brides
"Although brides think that guests will look at every detail, they won’t. They just want to celebrate the bride and groom and have a good time! They honestly don’t care about the names of your signature drinks at the bar or the font on your invitations and signage. Trust that everything is going to work out and come together just the way GOD had intended it to."