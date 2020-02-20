Julieann and Andrew went all out for their New York wedding. For one, their romantic venue, Marina Del Rey, had tons of space overlooking the East River. Their looks were inspired by old Hollywood glamour. Best of all, their reception had all the Caribbean flair you could imagine… and then some.

The wedding came together seamlessly and decisions were made swiftly thanks to the involvement of the groom. “We coined him the gorilla groom,” says Julieann. “He had an opinion on everything, but it mattered. As the bride, I took no offense to it because it was actually helpful.”

The couple, who admit they both have “A++” personalities, talk about their journey to let go and trust their vendors to execute the wedding of their dreams. By the looks of, everything went off without a hitch.

Check out the best moments from Julieann and Andrew’s wedding in this episode of “Behind Bridal Bliss.”