Trey Songz Celebrates His Son Noah’s First Birthday
By Jasmine Grant ·

It may have come as a surprise to his fans when Trey Songz announced to the world that he had become a father to a son named Noah. But one thing is for certain – Trey Songz is 100% committed to being the best dad he can be.

In celebration of little Noah’s first birthday (whew, time flies!) the singer wrote a heartfelt post dedicated to his child.

“I love you Noah,” he writes. “I thank God for bringing you to me at a time I needed your love the most. 1 year passed unbelievably fast but within the first second of meeting you, I knew you would be the light of my life until I take my last breath. Happy Birthday son.”

Songz went on to share a few more fun and never-before-seen moments with Noah, who is clearly can’t get enough of his dad.

Me and my boy trippin 😂🤣😂

And then there’s this beatboxing 101 session that completely stole our hearts.

Noah on da beat 😅

Songz shared the first photo of his son Noah back in May 2019. The identity of Noah’s mother still remains a mystery, but the singer isn’t shy about sharing the most special moments with his son – including this adorable Christmas gathering with Noah and all his cousins.

🎅🏾

Happy birthday baby Noah, and keep the precious moments coming dad.
