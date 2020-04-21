It may have come as a surprise to his fans when Trey Songz announced to the world that he had become a father to a son named Noah. But one thing is for certain – Trey Songz is 100% committed to being the best dad he can be.

In celebration of little Noah’s first birthday (whew, time flies!) the singer wrote a heartfelt post dedicated to his child.

“I love you Noah,” he writes. “I thank God for bringing you to me at a time I needed your love the most. 1 year passed unbelievably fast but within the first second of meeting you, I knew you would be the light of my life until I take my last breath. Happy Birthday son.”

Songz went on to share a few more fun and never-before-seen moments with Noah, who is clearly can’t get enough of his dad.

And then there’s this beatboxing 101 session that completely stole our hearts.

Songz shared the first photo of his son Noah back in May 2019. The identity of Noah’s mother still remains a mystery, but the singer isn’t shy about sharing the most special moments with his son – including this adorable Christmas gathering with Noah and all his cousins.

Happy birthday baby Noah, and keep the precious moments coming dad.