Zonnique Pullins, daughter of Tameka “Tiny” Harris and stepdaughter of T.I., is not only all grown up…she’s about to be a mom!

Pullins, 24, and her boyfriend, Baltimore rapper Bandhunta Izzy, 23, shared the news that they are expecting a baby girl. The announcement was on the premiere of Pullin’s new Fox Soul talk show The Mix, where the mommy-to-be was joined virtually by T.I. It was during this segment that the rapper and reality star heard the news that he is going to be a grandfather for the very first time, and his reaction was priceless.

One of the show’s hosts whipped out a photo of a sonogram photo and asked T.I. which of the participants it belonged to. He guessed that it could be anyone but Zonnique. Rapper and reality TV star Romeo then congratulated T.I. on becoming a grandfather, followed by Zonnique who confirmed the news. “It’s me, pop,” she says with a smile. “That’s what’s going on in The Mix today.”

A shocked T.I. reacts by pouring himself another drink. Zonnique’s mom Tiny later joins and reveals that she had been keeping Zonnique’s secret for months. Watch his full reaction in the video below.

In an exclusive interview with People, Pullins revealed that she was “kind of sad” when she first discovered she was pregnant. “I have a million brothers and sisters so I’ve always been the one like, ‘I’m not having a baby anytime soon,’ ” she told the magazine. “That was always my thing. So I was kind of sad at first, and my boyfriend was really excited from the jump. He was like, ‘You know it’s whatever you want to do.’ “

She continued: “But after a while, I’m like, ‘Now I feel like I can do this. It’s something that will mature me and change me in a great way.’ I’m trying to wrap my head around it, and now we are here.”

Though she was initially hoping for a boy, Pullins is excited about bringing another girl into the family.

“I’m most excited about her being able to go with me everywhere, honestly,” she says. “We can go get our nails and stuff done, and I won’t feel like, ‘Okay, this is too girly for you to go. Go be with your dad.’ Everybody probably thinks I’d be excited to dress her up and stuff, but she’ll probably be dressed like a little boy, knowing me. Big T-shirts, like how I am.”

This is the first child for Zonnique and the third for Bandhunta Izzy.