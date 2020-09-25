When so many things in the world seem to be going wrong, we can always rely on Black love to make things right.

This week, so many celebrity couples had reasons to celebrate. Tia And Tamera Mowry’s youngest brother Tavior and his girlfriend Zandy Fitzgerald were recently married in a sweet, intimate ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee. The newlyweds, who are both musicians, recently got engaged back in July and decided to waste no time heading to the altar.

Singer and actor Mack Wilds dedicated his latest music video to the loves of his life: his partner Christina Hammond and their infant daughter Tristyn. Trust us, its a must-see! We also got a glimpse into Steph and Ayesha’s quarantine life as they spend more time together in their favorite room in the house – the kitchen!

Scroll through the gallery to see all the best Black love moments of the week.