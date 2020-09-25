When so many things in the world seem to be going wrong, we can always rely on Black love to make things right.
This week, so many celebrity couples had reasons to celebrate. Tia And Tamera Mowry’s youngest brother Tavior and his girlfriend Zandy Fitzgerald were recently married in a sweet, intimate ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee. The newlyweds, who are both musicians, recently got engaged back in July and decided to waste no time heading to the altar.
Singer and actor Mack Wilds dedicated his latest music video to the loves of his life: his partner Christina Hammond and their infant daughter Tristyn. Trust us, its a must-see! We also got a glimpse into Steph and Ayesha’s quarantine life as they spend more time together in their favorite room in the house – the kitchen!
Scroll through the gallery to see all the best Black love moments of the week.
01
Yandy Smith Stands Strong For Her Children
The businesswoman and reality star shared a beautifully written letter to her three children in the wake of the Breonna Taylor news
. " You will grow up POWERFUL, STRONG, knowing your WORTH and then YOU WILL FIGHT," she wrote.
02
Tavior Mowry Is A Married Man!
The youngest brother of the Mowry gang just got hitched! "God is GOOD," the musician wrote
, sharing their first wedding photo on social media.
03
Keshia Knight Pulliam's Quarantine And Chill Moment
The actress gave us a sneak peek into her daily life with her daughter Ella. Nothing beats those days where you get to hang around all day in cozy PJs!
04
Kandi Burruss Shows Love To Her Hubby On Vacation
The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star made it known that her husband Todd was on her mind during a beach day with her girls.
05
Malinda Williams And Tariq Walker Drop A Dope Couples' Selfie
The Soul Food actress shared this sun-drenched selfie with her husband, reminding us their love is still going strong!
06
Simone Biles And Johnathan Owens Go To Bed In Style
The cute couple showed off their matching Gucci headwear in this super cute selfie.
07
Steph And Ayesha Curry Spill Some Kitchen Secrets
The Curry's hopped on Instagram live to promote Ayesha's new cookbook "The Full Plate." They also dished on their favorite family meals and answered fan questions about food. Check it out here
.
08
Lil Baby Throws His Girlfriend Jayda Cheaves A Jordan-Themed Birthday Bash
The rapper threw his girlfriend what appeared to be an epic birthday bash for her 23rd birthday. In accordance with the Michael Jordan theme, guests were required to wear Jordan sneakers and look their flyest. Too cute!
09
Kevin And Eniko Hart Drop A Cute Family Photoshoot
The Harts are patiently awaiting the arrival of their second child together, a baby girl, who is expected any day now. In the meantime, they're making memories with adorable maternity and family photoshoots like these.
10
Mack Wilds Drops A New Video Starring His Girlfriend And Daughter
The actor and singer's new project is a loving dedication to family. Check it out here
.