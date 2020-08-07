With the summer season comes a boatload of anniversaries to celebrate, and we’re happy to see some of our favorite celebrity couples still hitting those love milestones. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are celebrating 10 years of marriage. Like the cool kids they are, the two artists found a dope (and undisclosed) location to get away and enjoy their anniversary.

We couldn’t get enough of them vibing out to reggae music under a blazing sunset in the desert. I’m not sure about you, but this is what I call living life!

LL Cool J and his wife Simone Smith had their 25th wedding anniversary this week, and you know we couldn’t let the day pass without sharing a timeline of their love story. While some couples are celebrating anniversaries, others have only just begun! Love & Hip Hop Atlanta couple Mimi Faust and Ty Young got engaged this week, and the ring is a sight for sore eyes. Seeing true love unfold never gets old to us!

Scroll through the gallery to see all the best Black love moments of the week.