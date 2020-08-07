With the summer season comes a boatload of anniversaries to celebrate, and we’re happy to see some of our favorite celebrity couples still hitting those love milestones. Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz are celebrating 10 years of marriage. Like the cool kids they are, the two artists found a dope (and undisclosed) location to get away and enjoy their anniversary.
We couldn’t get enough of them vibing out to reggae music under a blazing sunset in the desert. I’m not sure about you, but this is what I call living life!
LL Cool J and his wife Simone Smith had their 25th wedding anniversary this week, and you know we couldn’t let the day pass without sharing a timeline of their love story. While some couples are celebrating anniversaries, others have only just begun! Love & Hip Hop Atlanta couple Mimi Faust and Ty Young got engaged this week, and the ring is a sight for sore eyes. Seeing true love unfold never gets old to us!
Scroll through the gallery to see all the best Black love moments of the week.
01
Alicia Keys And Swizz Beatz
The artists celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary somewhere beautiful. We love to see it!
The Wades hosted a family pool party attended by their children, Gabrielle's cousin Saweetie and her boyfriend, Migos rapper Quavo.
04
Common And Tiffany Haddish
During an appearance on "Steve-O’s Wild Ride," Haddish opened up about her relationship with Common. "I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship," she said. "I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him."
05
Lex Scott Davis and Mo McRae
The actors, who met on the set of "The First Purge" are expecting their first child together and this maternity shot is to die for.
06
Tia Mowry-Hardrict And Cory Hardrict
The actors shared this throwback photo of their five-year wedding vow renewal ceremony. How cute is their son, Cree?
07
Kelis And Mike Morra
The singer and her husband announced they are expecting a baby this year.
08
Chance The Rapper and Wife Kirsten Corley Bennett
The couple opened up to Parents Magazine about raising their daughters Kensli and Marli in a pandemic. "Mainly, we've been teaching Kensli to love herself, to understand that her opinion is important, to understand that Black is beautiful and that Black power is her superpower," Chance revealed, adding, "Marli, I've just been trying to teach her how to walk."
09
Zonnique Pullins and Badhunta Izzy
Pullins, daughter of Tiny Harris and stepdaughter of T.I., is expecting a daughter with boyfriend and rapper Badhunta Izzy.