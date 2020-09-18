Black love gave us so much wisdom this week, and we’re appreciative of all the gems.

Anthony Hamilton spent some time with ESSENCE during an Instagram Live interview in advance of his appearance on the OWN special “They Call Me Dad.” During the discussion, he talks about being the father of 6 and what he tells his sons about the racial injustice in this country. See the conversation below.

Singers Kelis and LeToya Luckett both had busy weeks. Why? Because they both just welcomed new babies! Halle Berry let the world in on her romance with a new beau and one you may know.

