Anthony Hamilton spent some time with ESSENCE during an Instagram Live interview in advance of his appearance on the OWN special “They Call Me Dad.” During the discussion, he talks about being the father of 6 and what he tells his sons about the racial injustice in this country. See the conversation below.
Singers Kelis and LeToya Luckett both had busy weeks. Why? Because they both just welcomed new babies! Halle Berry let the world in on her romance with a new beau and one you may know.
Kelis Welcomes A Daughter
The notoriously private singer let her fans in on the happy news that she welcomes her third child, and first girl, via Instagram. Congrats Kelis!
Magic Johnson And Cookie Johnson Celebrate 29 Years Of Marriage
The couple celebrated 29 years of marriage this week with loving social media shout outs to one another.
Halle Berry Reveals She's Dating Van Hunt
The actress let the cat out the bag and revealed the identity of her mystery boo - singer Van Hunt!
Anthony Hamilton Talks Fatherhood Exclusively With ESSENCE
The singer and father of 6 joined ESSENCE via Instagram live to talk about raising Black men in America. Check it out here.
Ciara And The Family Root Dad On
Russell Wilson's wife Ciara and their children had his back on game day.
Tia Mowry-Hardrict And Cory Hardrict
What's a better way to end the summer than with a family pool day?
Maya Moore and Jonathan Irons
Moore, who put her career on hold to help overturn Irons’s wrongful conviction, told Good Morning America that they got married over the summer.
Tank And Zena Foster Take The Family Out On The Town
The singer, his wife, and their two children had a night out.
Teyana Taylor Shares More Beautiful Baby Shower Photos
The singer also thanked her good friends Karen Civil and Karrueche Tran for helping her plan the soiree in honor of their baby girl Rue.
T.I. Posts Up With His Baby Girl Heiress
Little Heiress is way too cute!
LeToya Luckett Welcomes A Son
The singer and her husband Tommicus Walker welcomed their son Tysun this week, and we're sending them love!
Zonnique Pullins Is Growing And Glowing
The reality star and singer shares a glimpse of her growing belly as she awaits the arrival of her baby girl.
Christina Milian Twinning With Her Daughter Violet
This mother daughter duo is all about good style and even better vibes.