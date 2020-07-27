Together At Home? These Sexy Couples Products Belong In Your Nightstand

01
SET THE MOOD
If edible massage cream is just a tiptoe outside of your comfort zone, we get it. Instead, light a simple yet indulgent massage candle that does double duty. The Come Upstairs massage candle by Sunday Riley ($65, sundayriley.com) is as much fun as it sounds.
02
FIT TOGETHER
Share the good vibes (literally) in bed with the Tiani 24k by Lelo ($399, lelo.com), a luxe couple’s vibrator worn inside a woman during sex but designed with a dual motor to help intensify both your climaxes.
03
BE EACH OTHER’S DESSERT
Pace your foreplay by giving each other sensual massages. Use Nourish Whipped Body Butter or Slickable Massage Cream by Bedroom Kandi ($24 and $21, bedroomkandi.com) to tease and taste sans sticky postcoital sheets.
04
SWITCH IT UP
Tired of the same old between-the-sheets routine? With 14 ways to play and 100 vibration combinations, Satisfyer’s Endless Joy couple’s vibrator ($50, us.satisfyer.com) really lives up to its name.
05
GET A LI’L TOUCHY-FEELY
Let your hands express your love when you stimulate each other’s sensual sides using the Fin vibrator from Dame ($85, dameproducts.com).
06
SHARE SHOWER TIME
Rub your partner in all the right places, whether you’re in the bathtub or the bed, with the O-Wand body massager ($199, o-wand.com). It’s waterproof, cordless and loaded with settings and sensory nodules that enhance, enhance, enhance!
07
TEMPT AND TEASE
Fill those open slots in your cal- endar by indulging in your ulti- mate role-play fantasies to pump up your mojo. Cuffs by Crave ($62, lovecrave.com) are chic, fun and perfect for BDSM beginners.