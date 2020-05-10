Motherhood is a beautiful thing, and it’s something that should be celebrated not just today, but all days.
Over the years, ESSENCE has paid tribute to Black moms on their covers in many beautiful ways—highlighting the bond between adult mothers and daughters, showcasing a new mom’s glow and taking family portraits to stunning new heights.
Not only is May home to Mother’s Day, but this month, ESSENCE is also celebrating its 50th anniversary. In honor of both celebratory occasions, let’s take a look back at some of the sweetest and most iconic motherhood moments that have ever graced the cover of ESSENCE magazine.
Happy Mother’s Day to you and yours.
01
Iman, Spencer Haywood and Their Daughter Zulekha Haywood
Here, Iman, her former husband, basketball star Spencer Haywood, and their daughter Zulehka pose for a gorgeous family portrait for the June 1982 issue of ESSENCE Magazine.
02
Beverly Johnson and Daughter Anansa Sims
In May 1991 Beverley Johnson posed for the cover of ESSENCE Magazine with her daughter Anansa Sims.
03
Brandy and Her Mother Sonja B. Norwood
In 1997, singer and actress Brandy Norwood and her mother Sonja Norwood were all smiles when they graced the May cover of ESSENE Magazine in honor of Mother's Day.
04
Diana Ross and Daughter Tracee Ellis Ross
In May 2004, actress Tracee Ellis Ross and her iconic mama, legendary singer and actress Diana Ross, posed for an intimate close up for the cover of ESSENCE Magazine.
05
The Obamas
Just before they became the first Black President and First Lady of the United State of America, Barack and Michelle Obama posed for the September 2008 cover of ESSENCE Magazine with their daughters, Sasha and Malia Obama.
06
Michelle Obama and Her Mother Marian Shields Robinson
In May 2009, First Lady Michelle Obama shared her cover moment with her mother, Marian Shields Robinson, in honor of Mother's Day.
07
Vanessa Williams and Daughter Jillian Hervey (AKA Lion Babe)
Actress, singer and first African American winner of the Miss America title Vanessa Williams helped ESSENCE Magazine kick off the New Year in 2017 with love by posing with her daughter, singer Jillian Hervey, who's one half of the American R&B duo Lion Babe.
08
Kelly Rowland, Husband Tim Weatherspoon and Their Son Titan Jewell
In 2015, new mom Kelly Rowland posed with her husband and their newborn son Titan Jewell for the cover of ESSENCE's April issue.
09
Nia Long and Sons Massai Zhivago Dorsey II and Kez Sunday Udoka
For the August 2012 issue of ESSENCE Magazine, actress Nia Long shined bright as she posed with her sons Massai Zhivago Dorsey II and Kez Sunday Udoka (bottom).
10
Nia Long and Son Kez Sunday Udoka
In August 2012 Nia also posed for a solo moment with her youngest son, Kez Sunday Udoka.
11
Iman and Daughter Zulekha Haywood
Supermodel Iman shared the cover of ESSENCE Magazine with her newborn daughter Zulekha Haywood for the May 1979 issue.
12
Jada Pinkett Smith With Daughter Willow Smith and Mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones
Red Table Talk queens Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones beautifully displayed three generations of strong, gorgeous women on the March 2019 issue of ESSENCE Magazine.