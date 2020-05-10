Motherhood is a beautiful thing, and it’s something that should be celebrated not just today, but all days.

Over the years, ESSENCE has paid tribute to Black moms on their covers in many beautiful ways—highlighting the bond between adult mothers and daughters, showcasing a new mom’s glow and taking family portraits to stunning new heights.

Not only is May home to Mother’s Day, but this month, ESSENCE is also celebrating its 50th anniversary. In honor of both celebratory occasions, let’s take a look back at some of the sweetest and most iconic motherhood moments that have ever graced the cover of ESSENCE magazine.

Happy Mother’s Day to you and yours.