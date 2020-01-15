British funk singer NAO has some exciting news on the horizon. In addition to scoring a Grammy nomination for her album Saturn, she’s also about to add motherhood to her list of stellar accomplishments.

The 32-year-old revealed her growing baby bump on social media with a tastefully nude photo. The simple caption “2020” implies that her precious angel will be here very soon! Fellow singers like Jorja Smith, Cynthia Erivo and Lianna La Havas congratulated her soon-to-be-mommy on the amazing news.

If you haven’t heard of NAO or her music, allow us to get you up to speed. Born Neo Jessica Joshua, the English songstress defines her sound as “wonky funk” and is known for her uniquely pitched voice. The 2019 Essence Festival performer was just nominated for a Grammy, and credits D’Angelo and Erykah Badu as some of her greatest influences.

Here’s four reasons we believed NAO’s already got this mommy thing on lock.

01 She's Cool With Soul Legend (And Super Mom) Lauryn Hill That's right! Nao opened up for Lauryn Hill back in 2018. Coincidentally, Lauryn Hill is also a super mom to six little ones herself. Cool moms unite! 02 She's Very Spiritual The subject matter in Nao's music often deals with freedom, moving forward and self-discovery. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar , Nao expressed that her second album Saturn was inspired by "the healing that came out of everything.” Nao 03 She's Worked With Children As A Former Music Teacher After earning her college degree, Nao spent four years as a music teacher in South London. It's a great thing that the mommy-to-be already loves kids! 04 She's Got A Funky, Eclectic Style We love a mom whose not afraid to push style boundaries and marches to the beat of her own drum! Nao

