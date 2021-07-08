Shaunie O’Neal Has Found Love Again: ‘You’ve Become My Safe Place’

Instagram

Shaunie O’Neal has someone special in her life and she’s decided to share that, and him, with the world. He’s not an unknown, though.

The producer and reality TV personality took to Instagram this week to send an extra special birthday message to Pastor Keion Henderson. In her post, she called him her ‘best friend and partner’ and thanked him for the impact he’s had on her life.

“Today I celebrate you because as our friendship has blossomed, you’ve become my safe place where I can authentically grow without judgement,” she wrote. “You are my soundboard, you’ve taught me so much thus far, and you love me and my children unconditionally. During a time where I had given up on finding a soulmate, God sent you. Thank you for being my friend first, yet being intentional with my time and heart. Happiest Birthday to the man that has made me The Happiest Girl In The World! 🙌🏽❤️”

She followed up the message with some images of them together, as well as video of him spending time with Shaunie and her kids. It was a sweet post that Pastor Keion was more than appreciative of her sharing. He reposted it and made clear that of all the birthday wishes he received, he would treasure hers the most.

“I will accept all congratulatory messages but yours, @shaunieoneal5 will I cherish forever. Thank you for making my 40th Birthday one I will never forget!” he wrote. “Shaunie, you’re the gift that keeps on giving.

Thank You for accepting my friendship first and trusting me as your safe place where we both can grow without judgement.”

Loading the player…

O’Neal was most notably married to retired NBA star Shaquille O’Neal from 2002 to 2011. They raised four children together, as well her son Miles from a previous relationship. Afterward, she dated Straight Outta Compton actor Marlon Yates, whom she introduced as her boyfriend in Season 2 of Basketball Wives. By 2016, she said they called it quits and that the breakup was ‘not a bad thing’. Now she’s seeing Pastor Keion, who is the senior pastor of the The Lighthouse Church in Houston, the city she moved to from LA during the pandemic to be closer to her kids, who travel to play basketball. He also is a parent, raising a daughter named Kate whom he shares adorable videos and photos of on Instagram.

It seems she’s found not just a boyfriend, but a very important partner that she deems her “soulmate” and he definitely feels the same way. Who doesn’t love to see love?