Today, we’re celebrating Man Crush Mondays with a gallery you didn’t know you needed…celebrity men with brothers that are just as fine as they are!
From Omari Hardwick and his equally sexy brother Jamil to Omarion and his brother O’Ryan who are super tight…there’s no shortage of eye candy in the gallery below.
01
Omari Hardwick and Brother Jamil Hardwick
Omari's brother Jamil is also a boss in the TV industry, having worked as a producer and serial entrepreneur.
02
Nothing better than having your brother by your side - win, lose or draw.
03
Omarion And Brother O'Ryan
Omarion's younger brother O'Ryan not only share the same striking good looks...they're also thick as thieves!
04
The brothers often make appearances together and schedule playdates with their children. Family over everything!
05
Aldis and Edwin Hodge
Straight Outta Compton actor Aldis Hodge and his older brother, The Purge star Edwin Hodge, hail from North Carolina.
06
No sibling rivalry over here! It was all in good fun as the Hodge brothers attended the Heavyweight Championship of The World "Wilder vs. Fury" premiere in 2018.
07
Aldis and Edwin Hodge
08
Shawn and Marlon Wayans
We can't mention handsome celebrity brothers without mentioning these two. Their sitcom, The Wayans Brothers, ran from 1995-99 and gave us timeless jokes.
09
Prior to the death of their TV dad John Witherspoon, Marlon told ABC Radio that a Wayans Brothers revival was being considered. "I think me and Shawn actually talked about doing a final episode and doing it as a movie, on a network or like a Netflix as ‘the last episode of Wayans Bros.’ But we just never got around to it.”
10
Screen Shot 2020-02-02 at 10.41.16 PM
11
Trey Songz And His Brother Forrest
Forrest is Trey's younger brother, and they're as close as can be.
12
Boris Kodjoe and Brother Pat Kodjoe
13
In 2019, Boris, Pat and their wives launch the KoFit app at Essence Festival. The fitness app gives you workouts lasting as little as five minutes, as well as nutrition tips.
14
Larenz Tate And Brother Lahmard Tate
Lahmard recently acted alongside his brother in a recent Power as councilman Tate's brother Kamaal.
15
Larenz Tate With Brothers Larron Tate and Lahmard Tate
The Tate brothers first enrolled in acting classes at the Inner City Cultural Center in LA at the encouragement of their parents. Once a classmate snagged a role on The Cosby show, the Tates saw the potential in this field and all went into the business.