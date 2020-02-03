Sexy Celebrity Men With Equally Handsome Brothers
By Jasmine Grant ·

Today, we’re celebrating Man Crush Mondays with a gallery you didn’t know you needed…celebrity men with brothers that are just as fine as they are!

From Omari Hardwick and his equally sexy brother Jamil to Omarion and his brother O’Ryan who are super tight…there’s no shortage of eye candy in the gallery below.

Omari Hardwick and Brother Jamil Hardwick
Omari's brother Jamil is also a boss in the TV industry, having worked as a producer and serial entrepreneur.
Omari Hardwick and Brother Jamil Hardwick
Nothing better than having your brother by your side - win, lose or draw.
Omarion And Brother O'Ryan
Omarion's younger brother O'Ryan not only share the same striking good looks...they're also thick as thieves!
Omarion And Brother O'Ryan
The brothers often make appearances together and schedule playdates with their children. Family over everything!
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 31: Omarion and O'Ryan attend Future X Sounds Concert at John Anson Ford Amphitheatre on August 31, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images)
Aldis and Edwin Hodge
Straight Outta Compton actor Aldis Hodge and his older brother, The Purge star Edwin Hodge, hail from North Carolina.
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Actors Aldis Hodge (L) and Edwin Hodge attend Vanity Fair and Genesis Celebrate "Hidden Figures" on February 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Aldis and Edwin Hodge
No sibling rivalry over here! It was all in good fun as the Hodge brothers attended the Heavyweight Championship of The World "Wilder vs. Fury" premiere in 2018.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Edwin Hodge (L) and Aldis Hodge attend the Heavyweight Championship of The World "Wilder vs. Fury" Premiere at Staples Center on December 01, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Aldis and Edwin Hodge
Shawn and Marlon Wayans
We can't mention handsome celebrity brothers without mentioning these two. Their sitcom, The Wayans Brothers, ran from 1995-99 and gave us timeless jokes.
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 03: Actor Shawn Wayans (L) and co-writer/producer/actor Marlon Wayans arrive at the premiere of Open Road Films' "A Haunted House" at the Arclight Theatre on January 3, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Shawn and Marlon Wayans
Prior to the death of their TV dad John Witherspoon, Marlon told ABC Radio that a Wayans Brothers revival was being considered. "I think me and Shawn actually talked about doing a final episode and doing it as a movie, on a network or like a Netflix as ‘the last episode of Wayans Bros.’ But we just never got around to it.”
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 01: (L-R) Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans host Hot 97's April Fool's Comedy show at Madison Square Garden on April 1, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Trey Songz And His Brother Forrest
Forrest is Trey's younger brother, and they're as close as can be.
Boris Kodjoe and Brother Pat Kodjoe
Boris Kodjoe and Brother Pat Kodjoe
In 2019, Boris, Pat and their wives launch the KoFit app at Essence Festival. The fitness app gives you workouts lasting as little as five minutes, as well as nutrition tips.
Larenz Tate And Brother Lahmard Tate
Lahmard recently acted alongside his brother in a recent Power as councilman Tate's brother Kamaal.
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 08: Actor Larenz Tate (L) and Lahmard Tate attend the STARZ Original series "Power" Season Four Premiere at The Newseum on June 8, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Starz)
Larenz Tate With Brothers Larron Tate and Lahmard Tate
The Tate brothers first enrolled in acting classes at the Inner City Cultural Center in LA at the encouragement of their parents. Once a classmate snagged a role on The Cosby show, the Tates saw the potential in this field and all went into the business.
(L-R) Actors Larron Tate, Lahmard Tate and Larenz Tate attending the screening of 'Hoodlum' on August 25, 1997 at Magic Johnson Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
