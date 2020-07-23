As if we weren’t already impressed with Serena Williams’s daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., we have a new reason to admire this incredible child. Baby Olympia has become a boss at only two years old!

You read that right – Williams’s toddler is now the youngest person to own a professional team after she and her mom became co-owners of Los Angeles–based women’s football team Angel City. The team will officially start playing in Spring 2022.

Williams’s husband Alexis Ohanian, who led the investment for the team, wrote a statement about how Olympia inspired this business move. “As someone who spends hours kicking around a football with my 2-year-old daughter, I want her to have a front-row seat to this revolution,” Ohanian said in a press release . “I’m personally investing on behalf of my family because creating more opportunities in women’s sports is important to my wife and me, and we want to be a part of making a better future for our daughter.”

In 2019, Williams told Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America” that she wants to instill a fearlessness and determination in her daughter. “I want to teach her that it’s OK to make the first move. It’s OK to ask and to say, ‘Listen, I want a chance at being in this play. Like, put me in. Or just give me this first opportunity.’ There are so many different ways to showcase that.”

How can you not love this mommy-daughter duo?