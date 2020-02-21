Serena Williams is a modern-day Superwoman. The record-breaking tennis player, spokeswoman, fashion designer and philanthropist is consistently showing the world that there’s absolutely nothing she can’t do – including crushing it as a mom.

In September 2017, Williams became a first-time mom to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. While motherhood has been one of her greatest joys, she also wants to let the world in on how challenging it can be to juggle everything on her plate.

In a candid Instagram post, a makeup-free Williams is seen holding her sleeping toddler. “I am not sure who took this picture but working and being a mom is not easy,” she writes. “I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama.”

This isn’t the first time Williams has spoken about the demands of being a working professional and devoted mommy. In an interview with the TODAY Show, the 38-year-old says she constantly inspired by other moms who make tremendous sacrifices for their children.

“I don’t know how moms do it,” she said. “I work a lot, and I can’t imagine working a full day like most working women and then go back to their babies. I’m fortunate enough that I have days off, and I get to make my schedule and then can spend the rest of the day with her. And that’s still hard.”

Things got especially hard, she said, during the Australian Open this year. “The hardest part is walking out of the house while she’s crying because she wants to be with me. It’s very hard and makes me vulnerable and upset,” she said. “Even in Australia, my heart was aching when I left the door.”

So many moms have been there before. Kudos to this superstar for her transparency.