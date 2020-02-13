Valentine’s Day puts a lot of pressure on folks (singles and couples alike) to rise to the occasion. But giving back to yourself is just as important! When is the last time you truly spoiled yourself as a reward for all that you’re constantly juggling in life?
Call us crazy, but we think you should carve out some “me time” this Valentine’s Day by indulging in some self-care. Check out the seven different ways you can shower yourself with L-O-V-E.
01
Soak Away The Stress At A Bath House
Spas and Valentine's Day go together like peanut butter and jelly...which is why we recommended taking your day of relaxation up a notch by booking an appointment at a bathhouse. For example, AIRE Ancient Baths, with locations in Chicago and New York City, feels like entering a secret oasis tucked away in the middle of a busy city. You can soak away the stress in 7 different thermal baths. They also offer tons of massage services for the ultimate de-stressing.
02
Stay Home, Unplug And Get Some Much Needed "Me" Time
Our schedules demand so much of us, it's like we never truly get to unwind. Turn off your phone, run yourself a hot bubble bath and spend some time giving back to you.
03
Book Yourself A Staycation
Sometimes a change of scenery is the perfect way to reset. If you're based in Atlanta, book a night or two at Stonehurst Place, an award-winning bed and breakfast with some of the coziest accommodations in town.
04
Indulge!
Ok, we know you're trying to hold on tight to those New Year's fitness resolutions, but one cheat day won't hurt. Indulge in something sweet like Café Valley's red velvet cheesecake brownie bites. You deserve something delicious!
05
Tap Into Your Artistic Side With A Paint & Sip Session
Grab a few of your best girlfriends for some wine, art and more wine! If you're based in New York, schedule a class at Paint & Sip Studio, or find a class at a Wine & Design near you.
06
Uncork A Bottle Of Your Favorite Wine
Pour it up and cheers to yourself! Cakebread Cellars Two Creeks Pinot Noir is a personal favorite, but feel free to pour yourself whatever spirit is speaking to you at the moment.
07
Add A Killer Shoe To Your Collection
A little retail therapy ain't never hurt nobody! Show yourself some love by adding a staple shoe to your collection, like this colorful studded slingback sandal by Christian Louboutin.