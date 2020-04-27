Rotimi has been steadily proving himself to be a man of many talents. After winding down from the finale of Power, where his character Dre went down as one of TV’s most hated villains, he’s now diving deeper into his music. Since social distancing became our new norm, the Nigerian singer/actor has been spending time in his home studio. In a mere 22 hours, Rotimi recorded Unplugged Sessions, a six-track project of acoustic music where his voice is the star.

During an Instagram Live session, ESSENCE chatted with Rotimi about the artists that influenced his eclectic sound. “I grew up with a lot of Bob Marley, Michael Jackson, Paul Simon, Fela Kuti and [was drawn to] hip hop artists like Fabolous and Jadakiss,” he says. “I love storytellers. For me, it’s about letting the world know there’s no limit to what you can do.”

Those who juggle multiple talents are often asked which artform they enjoy the most. For Rotimi, it’s never been about choosing between singing and acting, but the act of creating itself. “I want to be creative in any capacity I can be,” he says. “Acting, music…it’s all like breathing to me. I don’t see them any different.”

Best of all, Rotimi treated us to a few of his favorite tracks from Unplugged Sessions including “Love Riddim,” “In My Bed,” and “Legend.”

Catch the vibes in the video below!