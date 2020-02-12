Single Rihanna is back in action! Last month, reports surfaced that the singer and mogul in the making had officially called it quits with her billionaire bae Hassan Jameel. True to the relationship’s private nature, Riri hasn’t uttered a word about the breakup publicly…but she did spill a tiny bit of tea about her Valentine’s Day plans.

The Fenty creator dropped by Bergdorf Goodman in New York City recently to debut brand new pieces from her collection. While speaking to the press, she was asked by the Cut what her Valentine’s Day plans are looking like this year. Simply put – our good sis is working on that album everyone has been asking about.

“I’m going to be in the studio,” she responded. “I’m so excited actually. I can’t say who I’m working with, but it’s somebody I’ve been wanting to work with him for a long time.” Feeling generous, she went on to reveal the collaborator in question. “Okay, I’ll tell you. [It’s] Pharrell.”

Rihanna’s love life is constantly under a microscope, which may be why she chose to keep her past relationship with Jameel under wraps. However, she did confirm last October in a Vogue cover interview that she had been seeing someone. “I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy,” she said at the time. When asked if having children was a future plan of hers, she responded, “without a doubt.”

Thanks for the bad gal, we are reminded that Valentine’s Day is just for couples. Her suggestion for single ladies looking to treat themselves on love day is simple: “Go to savagex.com right now and get you the one thing you love the most. Do not look at the price, because it’s for you, and you can’t put a price point on that. And then eat whatever the hell you want. Women don’t give themselves permission to do that enough.”

