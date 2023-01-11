Star Gazing: The Hottest Celebrity Couples At The Golden Globes

The Los Angeles rain couldn’t stop these celebrity couples from shining and attending the 80th Annual Golden Globes, which makes its triumphant return to television tonight. The award show will surely be eventful, with comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting and Hollywood’s biggest and most notable names gracing the red carpet. From Viola Davis and husband, Julius Tennon, and the queen Angela Bassett with husband, Courtney B. Vance, the night hasn’t disappointed us yet, and neither have our Black celebrity couples.

Speaking of Angela Bassett, congratulations on winning her second Golden Globe award as Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, making the 64-year-old the first actor to win a significant individual acting award for a movie based on Marvel Comics. Bassett took home her first Golden Globe award for 1993’s Tina Turner biopic, What’s Love Got to Do With It?

Her inspiring acceptance speech stirred tonight’s attendees, “I got to find my words. I’m so nervous. My heart is just beating,” Bassett began, taking the stage to accept the award. “The late Tony Morrison said that your life is already a miracle of chance just waiting for you to order its destiny. But for that destiny to manifest, I think that it requires courage to have faith. It requires patience, as we just heard. And it requires a true sense of yourself. It’s not easy because the past is circuitous, and it has many unexpected detours, but by the grace of god, I stand here. I stand here grateful.”

Scroll down to see the stylish couples who attended the star-studded award show tonight.