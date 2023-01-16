Lori Harvey Throws Lush Birthday Dinner With Damson Idris By Her Side

Lori Harvey is now 26 and celebrated her new age with a black-themed glitz and glam birthday dinner at Lavo Ristorante. The model must have had “a time” that night because she posted an Instagram post the next day saying she had finally “recovered.”

“Okay, now that I’m recovered, let’s get into this bday recap,🥳” she shared. Harvey’s new boo, Damson Idris, was photographed by her side at the party and can be seen wearing a white tux jacket and black slacks.

Aside from her new boyfriend, celebrity guests who were also present at the party include Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall and Kyle Jenner, Lizzo, The Weeknd, and Lil Nas X. These pictures come a few hours after actor Damson Idris seemingly confirmed rumors about the pair dating. He posted a picture on his Instagram stories kissing Harvey’s cheek and captioned it “Happy Birthday Nunu,” with a red heart.

We say “seemingly confirmed” because Harvey covered the January/February issue during an interview with ESSENCE, she described herself as a single woman.

“I feel like it’s always been about me attached to something or someone,” she said. “This time, it’s about me: self-love, self-care, self-reflection. I’m being a little selfish right now. It’s my time.”

The social media influencer also discussed how she feels about her criticism regarding her dating life and her ability to move on when a relationship no longer serves her.

“I would love for people to know that I am a young woman just trying to figure it out—but I’m trying to figure it out in the public eye,” she added. “That magnifies everything. It magnifies your mistakes. It magnifies the ups and downs of navigating your life and figuring it out for yourself.”