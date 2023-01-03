How 5 Of Our Favorite Black Celebrities Spent New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve is a magical night for many; and some like to bring it in with the people they love. One could even say it’s normal to enter the new year in your lover’s arms if you have one. Some of our favorite Black celebrity couples ushered in 2023 with their partners and families by their side. We saw celebrations at the club, private events, and in at home. While some celeb couples who celebrated New Year’s Eve together are new, others have been at this love thing for some time. Either way, Black love is always worth highlighting, be it on a typical day or to mark a new year. Here are a few couples who brought in 2023 together and how they celebrated.

Angela Simmons And Yo Gotti

Rapper Yo Gotti, 41, and entrepreneur Angela Simmons, 35, made their relationship Instagram official on New Year’s Eve. Gotti posted an image of him and his new bae—Angela wore a black sequin gown, and he wore a black tuxedo. In the first image, Gotti is holding an umbrella over her head while she steps out of the car. In the second, the couple is sharing an intimate moment kissing in front of the car.

Social media fans were pleasantly surprised by these images and the confirmation of their relationship. Commenters say Gotti manifested the actress, using some of his past song lyrics as references. For instance, in his 2016 song Down In the DM the rapper stated,

“And I just followed Angela (Simmons) / Boy, I got a crush on Angela Simmons / They like, ‘Damn Gotti, you bold’ / F**k it, I’m gon’ let the world know (goals).”

Likewise, in his 2017 song Save It for Me, Gotti also expresses his desire for Simmons.

“Passed my number to Angela / I thought I had her / Her n**a cuffed her, married, it made me madder/ I respect it, I’m moving on, but the truth is I want her badder / Maybe me sayin’ her name made him move faster.”

Manifestation or not, Gotti bagged a hottie, and he seems to be treating her like the queen she is.

Angela Bassett And Courtney B Vance

Actress Angela Bassett and her long-time husband, Courtney B Vance, spent New Year’s Eve with their family. Bassett shared a warm image with her husband, son Bronwyn and daughter Slater, booking excited and ready to bring in the new year.

“Hey Everybody, you good? Happy New Year from our family to yours! May ALL your dreams come TRUE & ALL your blessings OVERFLOW,” the 64-year-old said in a caption.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs And Young Miami

One of the most talked about couples in 2022 had to be Caresha, 28, and Diddy, 53. The two have an unconventional relationship and an understanding, which many people don’t get and don’t have to. They have been public about their love for one another and shared several viral moments ranging from family vacations to birthday celebrations. The two also brought in the new year together at what seemed to be Diddy’s New Year’s Eve party.

“Happy New Year. LOVE,” Diddy wrote in a caption alongside a series of images of the two posing together.

Young Miami, also known as Caresha, posted a picture of her and Diddy On New Year’s Eve. They were together on a motorcycle, and she captioned the picture, “Idc if we on the run baby long as I’m next to you 🤍”

Cardi B And Offset

Rappers Cardi B and Offset were brought together in 2023. The couple makes it their mission to spend quality time together and have a habit of looking good while doing it. Cardi posted an image of her and her husband dressed to the nines alongside the caption, “Prayed up.”

The award-winning artist and mom of two had on a fiery hot red gown, and her husband wore blue wide-leg jeans and a sweater.

Kevin Gates And Dreka

Rapper Kevin Gates, 36, welcomed 2023 into the club and had his lady Dreka Gates, 36, by his side. The two have brought in many New Years’ together as they met in high school, got married in 2015, and have been together ever since. They can be seen dancing together and rapping song lyrics in what looks like a blissful moment leading up to the new year.