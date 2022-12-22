Cardi B Celebrates Offset’s Birthday In Jamaica

Jamaica seems to be a hot spot for celebs, with Porsha Williams and Tracee Ellis Ross making their presence felt on the island. Cardi B and her husband Offset are another celebrity couple who appeared on the picturesque island. The Migos rapper turned 31 on December 14 and celebrated his new age with his wife and loved ones.

The pictures shared by Cardi show the couple posted up on a rock near a waterfall, smiling and enjoying the moment.

The Grammy-winning rapper penned a short but impactful birthday note to her husband on Instagram.

“Happy birthday, my love. I pray silently and pray loudly on this post that God bless you & protect you. Thank you for your love for me.I love your 4ever & beyond ❤️”

It is warming to see the couple find pockets of joy, considering it’s been a tough period. Offset’s cousin, Takeoff, was murdered on November 1, and the rapper has been grieving. Recently, the Bad and Bougie rapper tweeted, “S–t not easy[,] fake smiling and s–t[,] tryna keep walking with my head up.”

Cardi has been giving her husband all the moral support she can, but watching him grieve has been difficult. In a voice note the mom-of-two shared with fans via Twitter in November, she went off about people making insensitive and “trying to be funny.”

“I know that y’all been seeing my InstaStories, and y’all see Offset in and out on my Stories. We’re living normally, but deep down inside, our hearts have been so heavy,” she shared.

“Trying to make him crack a smile, seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely, schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he’s been going through these past couple of weeks.”

Cardi and Offset have been married since September 2017 and share two children, Wave and Kulture.