Raven Goodwin is gearing up for motherhood, and she’s approaching this journey looking absolutely fabulous.

The actress, best known for her role as Neicy on BET’s Being Mary Jane, announced last Spring that she became engaged to finance executive Wiley Battle via Instagram. In similar fashion, the soon-to-be-married couple followed up with the joyous news that they are expecting.

In a series of photos from her baby shower, the mom to be shared the news that she and Battle are expecting a daughter in April 2020. “I’m so thankful to be carrying a healthy baby girl who’s energy has been nothing short of strength,” she captions the photos where she is cradling her growing bump. “I love you baby girl! To my life partner and best friend, you are going to be a beautiful father seeing you and her together will heal me in more ways then you know!”

Dressed in lavender, Goodwin celebrated her little girl’s upcoming arrival with a baby shower thrown by her friend and fellow actress Chelsea Taveres.

Goodwin and Battle announced their engagement in May 2019 (previous reports inaccurately named her fiance as fellow actor Micah Williams.) Not much is known about how they met, but according to Linkedin, he is a Morehouse College graduate making boss moves as a Vice President at Bank Of America.

The new mama’s acting career continues to flourish, as she will portray Denise Clark-Bradford. in the upcoming Clark Sisters biopic, The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel.

Congratulations to the parents to be! Check out Raven Goodwin’s cutest maternity moments below.

01 Raven Goodwin's Maternity Glow 02 Raven Goodwin's Maternity Glow 03 Raven Goodwin's Maternity Glow 04 Raven Goodwin's Maternity Glow 05 Raven Goodwin's Maternity Glow 06 Raven Goodwin's Maternity Glow 07 Raven Goodwin's Maternity Glow 08 Raven Goodwin's Maternity Glow

Share :