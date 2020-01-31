Jodie Turner-Smith will soon be a mommy, and her maternity looks are enough to take your breath away.

Now that Queen & Slim has debuted in the U.K., promotion for the film is officially underway across the pond. Turner-Smith and her co-star Daniel Kaluuya just appeared on The Graham Norton Show to promote the film. Switching up from her usual modest and understated style, the model-turned-actress went with a chic black midriff top showing off her growing belly.

In the caption, Turner-Smith acknowledges her pregnancy with witty hashtags like “#HereIsThatBumpYouveBeenAskingFor.” We love to see it!

Turner-Smith just married actor Joshua Jackson earlier this year, but hasn’t spoken much about her pregnancy until now. Though the English actress has been vocal about the racist comments she’s received about marrying a white man, the hate hasn’t taken the joy out of being a wife and soon-to-be mom. “We are obsessed with each other,” she said in a recent interview with The Sun. “I went back and rewatched a lot of [Joshua’s] movies. I do it whenever we’re apart because I miss him so much. He loves that I am obsessed with him.”

The expecting mama has also been busy turning lewks left and right. Scroll through the gallery below for Jodie Turner Smith’s chic maternity style to date.

01 MOD About You The actress was trés chic in a bubble gum pink shift dress and fun lace stockings. LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 29: Jodie Turner-Smith seen at BBC Radio studios promoting new movie 'Queen & Slim' on January 29, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images) 02 New Mommy Slay All black is never a bad move. LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 30: Jodie Turner-Smith seen leaving The Soho Hotel while promoting new movie 'Queen & Slim' on January 30, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/Getty Images for Gucci) 03 Gilded Goddess This champagne-colored gown conceals the bump but enhanced her new mommy glow. LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: Jodie Turner-Smith attends the "Queen & Slim" UK Premiere at Rich Mix Cinema on January 28, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images) 04 Modern Elegance Turner-Smith and her husband Joshua Jackson were dressed to the nines during a night on the town in Los Angeles. LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 04: Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson are seen on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Share :