Omarion is the good vibe king, and we’ve got the photos to prove it!

Whether he’s touring, in the studio cooking up new music, or outside being one with nature, Omarion always inspires us to keep calm and unbothered. At a time like this, we sure could use more of his zen energy.

During a chat with ESSENCE’s Yes, Girl podcast, we asked Omarion how he feels about being coined the “Unbothered King,” and his answer was no doubt impressive.

“I think that it’s really important to live in your truth because [as far as] other things, you can’t control that,” he said. “You essentially control yourself because you recognize and realize what things are. So to be able to be a mood, so to speak, I take it as a responsibility.”

Peep these 10 photos of Omarion glowing and being his best unbothered self.