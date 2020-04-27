Omarion is the good vibe king, and we’ve got the photos to prove it!
Whether he’s touring, in the studio cooking up new music, or outside being one with nature, Omarion always inspires us to keep calm and unbothered. At a time like this, we sure could use more of his zen energy.
During a chat with ESSENCE’s Yes, Girl podcast, we asked Omarion how he feels about being coined the “Unbothered King,” and his answer was no doubt impressive.
“I think that it’s really important to live in your truth because [as far as] other things, you can’t control that,” he said. “You essentially control yourself because you recognize and realize what things are. So to be able to be a mood, so to speak, I take it as a responsibility.”
Peep these 10 photos of Omarion glowing and being his best unbothered self.
Make Us Say "O!"
Count on Omarion to step on the scene with a look.
Girl Dad
Omarion made his daughter A’mei, aka his "Pisces baby," feel like a Princess on her 4th birthday.
A Grand Entrance
The B2K member made heads turn at the Millennium Tour After Party.
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 13: Recording artist Omarion attends The Millennium Tour After Party at Solas on March 13, 2020 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Omarion
Good vibes, great abs. We see you, O!
Credit: Justin Vaseur
Did You Know...
...before making a name for himself as B2K's lead singer, Omarion worked a child actor/model appearing in commercials for McDonald's and Kellogg's. He was also a background dancer for the R&B girl group Before Dark.
Credit: JUSTIN VASEUR
Good Vibes All Day
Omarion told ESSENCE's 'Yes Girl' podcast that he feels honored to be dubbed the Unbothered King by the internet. "I feel very blessed to, at this time in my life, to be an inspiration for people and motivate a certain type of character."
Credit: Justin Vaseur
Every Little Thing Is Gonna Be Alright
This is joy at its finest!
Glowing And Unbothered
When ESSENCE
asked Omarion about his skincare regime, he dropped some simple yet effective methods that work wonders. "We’re drinking our water. We got the rosewater spray for the drip. So the skin is nice," he said.
Credit: JUSTIN VASEUR
Rock The Crowd
As promised, Omarion always puts on a show his fans will never forget.
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 21: Singer Omarion performs in concert during So So Def 25th Cultural Curren$y Tour at State Farm Arena on October 21, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)