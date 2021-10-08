NeNe Leakes Has A Message For The Men In Her DMs In The Wake Of Gregg’s Death

Prince Williams/Wireimage

In the month and only a handful of days since Gregg Leakes‘ passing, NeNe claims men have started to find their way into her direct messages on social media.

The TV personality took to her Instagram Stories to give thanks to all those who’ve been showing up and sending support, as she’s been doing consistently since Gregg’s death. In her latest message, she mentioned the guys who’ve tried their hand at getting her attention.

“Thank you to everybody and all the gentlemen that have been in my DMs. Thank y’all too [laughs],” she said. “Hey! [laughs].”

She wasn’t annoyed by the messages at all (perhaps mildly flattered), but she did make clear that she’s focusing on herself and healing.

“I’m just over here doing me now right now,” she said. “Anyway, hey! I love reading the messages. They’re…inspiring, to say the least. Thank you.”

Gregg passed away on Sept. 1 after a battle with colon cancer. He was 66 years old. Since then, NeNe has talked about having good days and bad days, but she’s also distracted herself by diving into work at her space, the Linnethia Lounge, in Duluth, Ga. She’s also put the home she shared with Gregg on the market recently. NeNe shared of late that Gregg passed in their home, and they also had a private memorial for family in the living room. A source tells Us Weekly she’s looking for a fresh start.

“She is selling for closure and to start a new path after Gregg’s death,” the source said. “Lots of good memories in the house but also some very heartbreaking moments were left. Selling the home is about moving forward with her life.”

As NeNe said in her latest interview while putting on a happy face, she’s also trying to figure out how to adjust to life without Gregg.

“I always have Gregg to call and ask for help or to help me make some sort of decision. ‘Who am I going to call now? What would Gregg do?’ Then I usually break down. I cry,” she told People. “So I have a lot of highs and lows and I miss him every day. Every day I go home, I want Gregg to come back. I keep thinking to myself, ‘He’s away on a trip, on a business trip, he’ll be right back.’ He hasn’t got back yet. I’m still waiting for him to come home.”