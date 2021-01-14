It’s been less than a week since Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey went public with their newly-minted relationship, and we can already tell they are pretty head over heels for one another (as in, they already have sweet nicknames for one another.)

Yesterday, Harvey celebrated her 24th birthday and received best wishes from every corner of the Internet – including one from her new boo. “Happy Birthday Turtle,” wrote Jordan in the comment section of Harvey’s fabulous birthday glamour shot.

It seems that Jordan followed up his comments with a sweet gesture for the birthday girl. Harvey also shared an Instagram Story showing off 15 bouquets of white roses compliments of her new boyfriend. “Thank you baby,” Harvey captioned the video.

Jordan, 33, took a moment to make Harvey feel extra special by posting a video from their recent ski trip in Utah. In the footage, the Jordan playfully showers Harvey in snow.

The video appears to be from December, back when the pair were seen getting off the same plane in Salt Lake City, Utah. At the time, the suspected lovebirds shared videos and photos that appeared to be take at the same location. Jordan and Harvey officially came out as a couple this week with a post heard round the world.

Keep the cute moments coming, you two!