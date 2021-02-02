Amazon has just revealed its anticipated Superbowl ad, “Alexa’s Body,” starring Black Panther actor and former ESSENCE cover star Michael B. Jordan. The shirtless hunk ha jaws are still on the floor.

In the seductive 60-second commercial promoting Amazon Alexa’s new spherical shape, Jordan serves as an imaginary “vessel” for the fourth generation smart home device – hilariously driving a wedge between a husband and wife couple. The current “Sexiest Man Alive” titleholder performs all types of functions as Alexa’s body, like revealing how many tablespoons are in a cup, turning on the sprinklers and dimming the lights. Things get hot and steamy as the chiseled actor takes off his shirt in front of the couple’s guests, sending the husband into a fit.

Watch Jordan’s sexy commercial appearance below:

If you look closely, you’ll see some promotion being shared for Jordan’s latest project – Without Remorse, an adaptation of the 1993 Tom Clancy novel of the same name. Jordan is set to play John Clark, a U.S. Navy SEAL on the hunt to solve his wife’s murder who eventually finds himself wrapped up a larger conspiracy. The film also stars Queen & Slim lead Jodie Turner-Smith and Fear Of The Walking Dead actor Colmon Domingo.

While Jordan is the perfect piece of eye candy, he is unfortunately off the market in real life. Last month, he and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey went public with their relationship and have been serving plenty of PDA since.