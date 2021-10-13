We love a good happy ending (or a good happy ending in the making).

If you’re a devoted Married at First Sight fan, you likely remember Meka Jones. She was a part of the doomed Washington D.C. season of the show, Season 10, and was married to a guy named Michael Watson. While they initially looked like they could be a great match, his penchant for lying and her understandable lack of patience with those lies left them both eager for a divorce on Decision Day. A year after they said “I do” as strangers at the altar, in court, they had their marriage annulled. Now more than a year after that, she is is celebrating her 28th birthday and doing so with love in her life.

The beauty shared a photo of herself cuddled up with a mystery beau on Wednesday as she showed off the celebrations for her birthday. A couple days earlier, she shared photos of her ringing in her birthday over the weekend, and the same handsome gent was in a few photos with her, but not as close as he is in the latest images.

“Entering year 28 with my soulmate & I couldn’t be happier,” she wrote.

As mentioned, Jones was featured in Season 10 of the series, which ended with only one couple out of five making it. Her marital issues were particularly hard to watch because she and Watson couldn’t even get to their honeymoon destination before things started going downhill. So when the marriage was officially over last year, she was happy to shout it out to the world on social media.

“I’m free. I’m done talking about this. This the last time I ever speak on that man,” Jones said after her marriage to Watson was annulled. “We’re separated, we’re done. It’s over. I can put all of this behind me, pretend it never happened. Don’t ask me about my marriage, don’t ask me about a wedding because it never happened. I’m single, I’m looking for my husband, and he’s coming soon. That’s it!”

Could this handsome suitor be a husband she’s manifested? Who knows! But for now, she looks as happy as she says she is and we absolutely love to see it. Especially after her MAFS experience, which you can get a reminder of below: