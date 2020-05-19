Nearly two billion people watched Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exchange vows at their opulent royal wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. Today, the couple is taking a much more private approach to celebrate two years of marriage.

This year, and in accordance with California’s stay-at-home order, the royal couple and their son Archie are enjoying some quiet time as a family in their new Los Angeles home. “Today the family is spending a quiet day together,” a source close to the family told People. Another source told Harper’s Bazaar that they’ve put a pause in their busy schedules, and that, “they’re not going to be doing any work and made sure they have no meetings or calls in the diary.”

The much-needed alone time is a breath of fresh air for the family, who recently stepped back from their royal duties and moved to the states. Prince Harry has also been vocal about his frustration towards British tabloids, who have incessantly published insensitive and racist headlines about his wife. In an open letter, he explained, “there is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious,” and that he planned to take legal action against these outlets.

Since moving to Los Angeles and settling into their new life, the couple has been using their star power to give back. They recently partnered with Project Angel Food, a non-profit that provides free food to people too ill to shop and cook for themselves. One unsuspecting woman was surprised to find Prince Harry and Markle at her doorstep with her meal delivery for the day.

Happy anniversary to this lovely couple!