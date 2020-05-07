Meek Mill And Milan Harris Welcome A Son On His Birthday

Meek Mill just received the best birthday gift ever – a baby boy!

Meek and his girlfriend, clothing designer Milan Harris, just welcomed a son together. The Philadelphia-bred rapper shared his excitement with fans on social media, delighted that he and his youngest child share the same birthday.

“Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift,” Mill tweeted on the evening of May 6.

Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ❤️ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

Harris, creator of the popular clothing line Milano Di Rouge, first confirmed her pregnancy on the runway of her holiday show in December 2019. Meek publicly confirmed they were expecting back in February.

ESSENCE spoke exclusively to Harris about the future of her fashion brand, and how pregnancy inspired her to add infant clothing to the line.

“People have been asking me for the baby collection for years and I would always tell them I’m not going to do a baby collection until I have a kid,” she said. “I wouldn’t be truly dedicated to it if I’m not a parent. So now I’m sourcing the best fabric because I want the best fabric for my baby.”

This is the first child for Meek and Harris. The rapper has two older sons, Murad and Rihmeek, from previous relationships.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their new bundle of joy.

