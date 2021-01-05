5 Things We Love About Matt Jordan, The First Black Bachelor
Last night, The Bachelor fans finally got acquainted with Matt James, the tall and handsome real estate broker who is making history as the first Black star of the show. Sweet, charming and fine, James seems to check all the boxes that women consider a great catch. During the season premiere, we got an in-depth background on James and became acquainted with all 32 of the women vying for a coveted “rose.” But unlike other Bachelors in the past, James’s quest to find love will be under an intense microscope because of his race.

Prior to the first limo pulling up, James asked for a one-on-one chat with host Chris Harrison. As he began to open up, James admitted to feeling a “responsibility” as the first Black star in the show’s 25-season history.

He also described the nuance of being biracial, and why he is conflicted about choosing a future wife based on her reace.

“My mom is white and my dad is Black,” Matt told Chris during their chat. “I experience what it was like to be a product of interracial marriage. And it’s tough because you’ve got people who have certain views, old-school views on what a relationship and what love looks like. And you’ve got people who are cheering for you to find love. And then you’ve got people who are cheering for you to end up with a specific person, a specific person of a specific race.”

He continued. “That’s something that kept me up at night. It’s like, I don’t want to piss off Black people, I don’t want to piss off white people, but I’m both of those. You know what I mean? It’s like, how do I please everybody?”

The sneak peek of season 25 seems promises to take us on a wild ride, but we’re pleased with what we know about James so far. Here are five things we learned (and loved) about Matt James, the first Black Bachelor.

He’s Athletic As Well As Smart
Standing tall at 6’5″, its no surprise that Matt was pretty successful at sports. The North Cqrolina native went to Wake Forest University, where he majored in economics and played wide receiver for the football team. He even played football professionally for a stint before moving to New York City to launch his career in real estate.
He’s Taking His Quest For Love Seriously
During the series premiere, James explained that his parents’ divorce had a profound impact on him. “Growing up in a single-parent home, I feel like I missed out on a lot of what it takes to be in a good relationship,” James said during the premiere. He also admitted that he’s ready to find his soulmate and embrace the ups and downs that come with any relationship.
He Loves To Give Back
We love a man with a big heart! We found out that James runs an organization called ABC Food Tours, which finds creative ways to engage kids from underserved communities in New York City with culinary and wellness activities.
He’s Fit (And Oh So Fine)
Yes girl, we know you were staring at those abs! We can’t blame you. Matt is a fitness fanatic who is dedicated to working out, but he’s also a foodie which means he’s not above a cheeseburger every now and then. It’s all about balance!
He’s New To Reality TV
James is not only the first Black “Bachelor,” but he also the first star that hasn’t participated in any prior seasons of the show’s franchises like The Bachelorette or Bachelor In Paradise. In fact, James has never participated in reality TV before now.
