This Much Talked About ‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Is Getting Divorced

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Love Is Blind Season 2 couple Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones are calling it quits. The two broke the news that they are divorcing in a joint statement they shared to Instagram on Wednesday (August 17).

“After much thought, we’re saddened to share that we have separated and will begin the process of divorcing. While we have love for each other, our lives are going in different directions, and that’s okay,” they wrote. “Coming to this decision was far from easy and we will always wish each other the absolute best.”

They thanked their loved ones for their support and asked for some privacy as they move forward and go on their individual paths. They also expressed their gratitude to Netflix and Love is Blind for what they deemed an “unforgettable” opportunity.

“This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love,” they added. “We don’t regret a single thing!”

The two ended the second season deciding to say yes to the opportunity to marry after meeting and connecting through the pod experience. They had some issues during the season pertaining to an ex-girlfriend of Jarrette’s, and because he built a connection with another cast member named Mallory Zapata. She would go on to choose another individual, Sal Perez, and after proposing to Iyanna, Jarrette still proved he felt some type of way about it by knocking the engagement ring Sal bought Mallory. In an Us Weekly interview with the couple, he shared why Iyanna was the better pick for him in the end and “the one for me” despite initially wanting to be with Mallory.

“On paper, me and Mal would have worked out but I think with Iyanna, she was vastly different and I think those differences are things I needed in my life to grow and be a better person and be a better husband,” he said.

In a later interview, Iyanna admitted that marriage was tough, but she sounded optimistic that the couple would over come hurdles.

“Marriage is really hard and add on top of that that you guys are still getting to know each other, but from what I hear, that doesn’t stop,” she shared.”

But in the end, the two have realized they are not the best pick for one another overall. Some fans are disappointed to see them break up, but others have expressed a lack of shock. As for Netflix and the ‘Love Is Blind’ series, they have sent their best wishes to the couple amid news of their decision to divorce.

“As you start the next chapters of your lives, thank you for opening your hearts to the Love is Blind experience and sharing your journey with all of us,” the statement read.

We wish these two good luck!