Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

By now, it’s no secret that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are each other’s biggest fans. Since going public with their relationship last month, they’ve been pretty generous with public displays of affection and support for each of their professional pursuits. The same was true when Jordan’s seductive Super Bowl commercial aired last night, prompting women everywhere (including his girlfriend) to instantly become googly-eyed.

In a clever and steamy commercial for Amazon, Jordan serves as the voice of Alexa. The plot comes to life as a woman fantasizes about him reciting her commands in human form. In the commercial, the chiseled movie star can be seen performing the common tasks that Alexa is capable of, like clarifying how many tablespoons in a cup, turning on the sprinklers, and reading audiobooks. He even shows off his impeccable abs in a shirtless scene. Swoon!

Harvey was seemingly delighted to see her hunky man make his Super Bowl debut as she filmed her reaction to it on her Instagram Story. As the commercial ends, a proud Harvey cheers while panning the camera to Jordan, who was sitting on the couch on the couch beside her. “Congratulations on your Superbowl commercial baby @michaelbjordan,” she captioned the video.

Jordan seems to be equally supportive of his lady’s business ventures as well. Harvey recently collaborated with Naked Wardrobe on a stylish capsule collection, and the Black Panther actor was seen rocking a pair of black sweatpants from the line on his Instagram.

Following his commercial debut, Jordan spoke with Good Morning America about being named the “Sexiest Man Alive” and his Alexa ad. When hosts wished him an early Happy Birthday (Feb. 9) and asked him about his birthday plans, he alluded to spending it with Harvey. “I think I might have to ask my girlfriend,” he said. “She might have something planned for me.”