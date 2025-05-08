Let’s Talk About Sex: It’s Okay To Want To Orgasm Quickly, Here’s How

Getty

Let’s go ahead and cancel the myth that every orgasm needs to be slow, candlelit, and drawn out.

Sometimes you’re not trying to take the scenic route, you’re just trying to get there. Quickly. And guess what? That’s perfectly okay, according to Dr. Shamyra Howard. “Orgasming quickly doesn’t make your experience any less valid, intimate, or satisfying. Whether you’re short on time, need a release, or just know your body well enough to hit the gas, your pleasure, your pace,” she says.

Dr. Nikki Coleman believes that all consensual orgasms are good orgasms. “Sometimes, you just want to come fast and hard. Direct clitoral stimulation is the fastest route for most vulva owners. If you’re extra sensitive, start with light pressure and adjust. The keys? Tempo, pressure, temperature, and time,” she suggests.

Here’s how to do it on your terms, according to Dr. Howard:

Get out of your head. Overthinking slows everything down. Permit yourself to enjoy without judging how fast you finish.

Prime the pump. Arousal doesn’t always start in the bedroom. Fantasize, sext, or replay that one memory that always gets you going. The body responds faster when the mind is already warmed up.

Use what turns you on. Visual, audio, or written erotica can help jumpstart arousal fast. Watching porn, reading a spicy short story, or listening to erotic audio can get your brain and body on the same page. If you’re partnered, try mutual masturbation. Watching each other can be wildly erotic and can speed up your arousal without the pressure of rushing to intercourse.

Stick with what works. This is not the time to experiment. Go with the strokes, positions, or toys you know do the job. Sex toys are always top tier for quick orgasms! Speaking of which, two power players that can help you orgasm fast, yes, even on your lunch break:

Womanizer Premium: If you know your body responds to suction, this is your go-to. It’s not called Premium for nothing. It mimics the feel of oral sex and delivers intense clitoral stimulation that can take you from zero to “yes” in record time. The Smart Silence feature even keeps things discreet if you’ve got thin walls or don’t want to be discovered. We-Vibe Melt 2: This upgraded version still gives that signature air-pulse stimulation directly to the clit, but now it’s quieter, with more intensity settings and better control. The Melt 2 gets you there quickly and powerfully, whether solo or with a partner. It’s also app-enabled, perfect for long-distance play or spicing things up, across the room.

Remember, wanting to orgasm quickly shouldn’t be considered a bad thing, as all types of pleasure should be accepted and celebrated.