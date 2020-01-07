What better way to celebrate a January baby’s first birthday than with a sweet winter-themed party?
Singer LeToya Luckett and husband Tommicus Walker celebrated their daughter Gianna’s first birthday party with a “winter onederland” themed bash. The Walkers turned their home into a snow fest any kid would love. We’re talking snowball fights, cotton candy, snow cones and of course a performance by FROZEN character Princess Elsa.
The birthday girl looked adorable in a pastel-colored skirt and the cutest little holographic boots. She also received her own personal variety of treats including cakes pops and her very own smush cake. Awww!!
Walker recently celebrated her daughter on New Year’s Eve with a collage of baby photos, calling her precious baby “the joy of 2019 & the rest of my life.”
Happy Birthday baby Gianna! Scroll through the gallery to see more photos from her day in “onederland.”