What better way to celebrate a January baby’s first birthday than with a sweet winter-themed party?

Singer LeToya Luckett and husband Tommicus Walker celebrated their daughter Gianna’s first birthday party with a “winter onederland” themed bash. The Walkers turned their home into a snow fest any kid would love. We’re talking snowball fights, cotton candy, snow cones and of course a performance by FROZEN character Princess Elsa.

The birthday girl looked adorable in a pastel-colored skirt and the cutest little holographic boots. She also received her own personal variety of treats including cakes pops and her very own smush cake. Awww!!

Walker recently celebrated her daughter on New Year’s Eve with a collage of baby photos, calling her precious baby “the joy of 2019 & the rest of my life.”

Happy Birthday baby Gianna! Scroll through the gallery to see more photos from her day in “onederland.”

01 Let It Snow In this case, its snowing treats! 02 Mommy And Me Baby Gianna's resemblance to her mom is undeniable. Marcus “Mo” Owens Photography 03 It's A Family Affair What a perfect little family! Marcus “Mo” Owens Photography 04 Tug O' War Brings back memories! 05 IMG_6282 Marcus “Mo” Owens Photography 06 So Much Fun! The kids had a blast. 07 So Much Fun! The kids had a blast. 08 Let's Eat! Safe to say the birthday girl approved of her cake.

