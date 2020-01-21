Coming back from a three-day weekend can be a struggle, so add some joy to your day with this heartwarming gallery of LaTavia Roberson with her two adorable children, Lyric and Londyn.
The former Destiny’s Child member, actress and songwriter has been hard at work as a radio host, motivational speaker, author and mother. After taking a social media hiatus in March 2019, the singer reappeared that fall to announce she had given birth to her son Londyn.
There truly is nothing like a mother’s love. Check out this sweet gallery of photos that LaTavia shared of her with her children.
01
Twinning!
Baby Londyn is a heartbreaker and mommy's whole twin!
02
Say Chese!
The kiddies are so photogenic!
03
Holiday Cheer
Baby's first Christmas was a success.
04
Strong Genes
LaTavia's baby pictures prove her kids are her exact replicas.
05
What A Heartbreaker
That smile is everything!
06
All I Need
The mother-daughter bond between these two is enough to make you melt.
07
Model Behavior
Lyric is gorgeous just like her mama!
08
Pretty In Pink
Looking gorgeous ladies!
09
A Mother's Love
Gang's all here!