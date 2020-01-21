Coming back from a three-day weekend can be a struggle, so add some joy to your day with this heartwarming gallery of LaTavia Roberson with her two adorable children, Lyric and Londyn.

The former Destiny’s Child member, actress and songwriter has been hard at work as a radio host, motivational speaker, author and mother. After taking a social media hiatus in March 2019, the singer reappeared that fall to announce she had given birth to her son Londyn.

There truly is nothing like a mother’s love. Check out this sweet gallery of photos that LaTavia shared of her with her children.

01 Twinning! Baby Londyn is a heartbreaker and mommy's whole twin! @iamlatavia 02 Say Chese! The kiddies are so photogenic! 03 Holiday Cheer Baby's first Christmas was a success. 04 Strong Genes LaTavia's baby pictures prove her kids are her exact replicas. 05 What A Heartbreaker That smile is everything! 06 All I Need The mother-daughter bond between these two is enough to make you melt. 07 Model Behavior Lyric is gorgeous just like her mama! 08 Pretty In Pink Looking gorgeous ladies! 09 A Mother's Love Gang's all here!

