TikTok has become the social media platform du jour for all of your favorite celebrities – even when it comes to making baby announcements. Comedian Kel Mitchell and his wife, singer Asia Lee, are the latest celebrity parents to put a smile on our faces with a dope TikTok-inspired gender reveal.

Mitchell and Lee, who are already parents to an adorable 2-year-old daughter named Wisdom, recently revealed they are having another child. The couple took part in the “wipe it down” challenge to reveal the gender of their new bundle of joy. The video starts off with Michell cleaning his bathroom mirror. As he wipes, Lee suddenly pops up in the reflection while rubbing her growing baby bump. In the second frame, their daughter jumps in with mom wearing a pink “big sister” shirt. The family of three gathered together in the third shot right before the words “it’s a boy” pop up on the screen.

This will be the fourth child for Mitchell, who got his start on the Nickelodeon shows All That and Kenan & Kel. He also shares two children, 21-year old son Lyric and 18-year-old daughter Allure, with ex-wife Tyisha Hampton-Mitchell.

During an episode of ESSENCE’s Yes, Girl! podcast, Mitchell told the story of how he and his wife met. He reveals that he and Lee started off as friends, then decided to take things slow while dating. “We were on a ferris wheel, and the ferris wheel shook a little bit,” he recalls. “She was scared and she jumped in my arms, right. And at that moment I knew. It was just like, I knew in that moment but I didn’t say anything and as we were dating later, I spoke about that and she said she knew at that time too.”

The Mitchells are no strangers to creative pregnancy announcements. In 2017, they announced they were welcoming their daughter Wisdom with a clever Good Burger-themed pregnancy announcement…orange soda and all!

Congratulations to the happy couple!