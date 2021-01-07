Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker Went All Out For Their Son's 'Spiderverse' Party

The couple's son Ace just turned five, so my and dad made sure his superhero dreams came true.

Time flies when you’re raising the coolest kid ever!

It feels like just yesterday that Real Housewives Of Atlanta stars Todd Tucker and Kandi Burruss were welcoming their baby boy Ace into the world. This week, he’s turning five – and his mom and dad made sure to usher in this milestone birthday in the coolest way possible.

Burruss promised to celebrate Ace every day leading up to his January 6th birthday. The week kicked off with an epic “Spider-verse” themed party where Ace got to dress up in costume. Fellow reality stars and friends of Burruss were in attendance to celebrate the birthday boy including Toya Johnson of T.I. and Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, Rasheeda Frost of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Yandy Smith of Love & Hip Hop: New York and fellow RHOA star Shamea Morton.

In a separate post, Burruss celebrated Ace in a family photoshoot surrounded by his favorite stuffed animals. The family photo also included his little sister Blaze, who just turned one.

“It’s officially my baby boy @acetucker’s birthday!!!!! 5yrs ago he came into the world & changed everything for the better for me!” Kandi wrote about her only son. “He’s so smart, handsome, & the coolest personality. There’s no limit to what I see for his future.”

Ace is not only growing up fast, but he’s following in his mom’s famous footsteps. The budding little star is on set for his first movie role. Mom captured a couple of videos from set, where Ace even had his own trailer. Not much is known about the project, except that the adorable young star will play a character named BJ.

Tucker wrote an endearing message, revealing that seeing his son land his first acting role inspired him to start chasing his own dreams.

We can’t wait to see where life takes this bright young star!