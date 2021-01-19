Model and influencer Jordyn Woods is asking her millions of followers for prayers as her boyfriend, NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, was recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

Towns announced that he had tested positive with a statement posted to his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Just ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Towns said that he received a call confirming his positive COVID-19 results. “I will immediately isolate and follow every protocol,” wrote the power forward.

Towns also urged everyone to continue doing their part to stop the spread of coronavirus. “I pray every day that this nightmare of a virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all the necessary precautions,” Towns continued. “We cannot stop the spread of this virus alone, it must be a group effort by all of us.”

Woods took to her Twitter page to lend her support and usher in prayers for her boyfriend’s health. “You’re one of the strongest people I know. Please send some prayers up,” wrote Woods.

Praying for you babe. I know you’re going to pull through. God’s got you and so does your most powerful guardian Angel up there. 🙏🏽♥️ you’re one of the strongest people I know. Please send some prayers up. https://t.co/wtDjYynQ2x — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) January 16, 2021

Towns’ diagnosis comes nine months after losing his mother Jacqueline Cruz to COVID-19 (his father, Karl Anthony, Sr., also contracted the virus but recovered.) The following December, Towns said in a video call with reporters that he had lost six other family members since the passing of his mother. “I’ve seen a lot of coffins in the last seven months, eight months,” Towns said, according to CNN. “But I have a lot of people who have — in my family and my mom’s family — who have gotten Covid. I’m the one looking for answers still, trying to find how to keep them healthy. It’s just a lot of responsibility on me to keep my family well-informed and to make all the moves necessary to keep them alive.”

We’re wishing Towns a speedy recovery.