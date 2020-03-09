In an announcement perfectly timed with International Women’s Day, Queen & Slim actress Jodie Turner-Smith revealed that she and her husband, actor Joshua Jackson, are having a little girl.

The expecting actress gushed about welcoming a little girl on social media. In a cute video posted on her Instagram story, Turner-Smith shared a brief clip of her baby girl “dancing” in her belly.

“Favourite moments with baby,” she shared in the now-expired video, “Can you see her dancing in there? Every time I try to record she stops.”

The expecting mama also celebrated herself and unborn daughter for International Women’s Day with an epic maternity photo. Yes, queen!

This is the first child for Turner-Smith and Jackson, whose marriage became public in December 2019. Though they’ve previously been private about their relationship, the couple has recently become more candid about their lives together.

This past Valentine’s Day, Turner-Smith dedicated a sweet post to her husband which including a video of him sweetly rubbing her growing belly. “Our 2nd valentine’s day and it’s even more magical than the first!” she writes. “Here’s to a lifetime of them. happy valentine’s day to the man who sees my soul and holds my heart. Love you, baby daddy.”

Congratulations to the beautiful couple.