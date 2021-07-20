Joshua Jackson Says Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Was The One Who Proposed

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The idea of a woman being the one to pop the question is still a pretty taboo idea, but it certainly worked out well for actress Jodie Turner-Smith. Her husband, actor Joshua Jackson, revealed during a visit this week to The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that he knew they were meant to be together when she proposed to him during a getaway to Central America.

“I knew the moment she asked me,” he said. “She asked me, yeah. On New Year’s Eve. We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful. We were walking down the beach and she asked me to marry her.”

When asked if he knew she was going to ask him to marry her, he said no. But he’s glad that she did.

“I did not know but she was quite adamant and she was right,” he said before flashing his wedding band. “This is the best choice I ever made.”

Turner-Smith responded to the revelation shared by joking that “magic mushrooms” were involved when that beach proposal took place.

The couple, who married in December 2019, share a daughter named Janie, born April 2020. They’ve been open about the unconventional beginnings to their relationship, with Turner-Smith sharing that they fell in love after a one-night stand.

“So when I first met my husband, it was kind of—we had a one-night stand,” she said. “We’re in a two, three-year one night stand now.”

Jackson recently stated that it was more than just a one-night thing, saying it was technically a three-night stand.

“It was sealed with a kiss that night and then we didn’t leave each other’s sides for, well, three years now,” he told The Insider. “I mean, when we tell the baby the story, I think I’m probably going to lead with, ‘I saw your mother from across the room and just like knew I had to be with her,’ which is also true. But my wife is not telling a lie when she says we’d started off mostly with sex.”

An unconventional love story indeed — and it’s the perfect story for them.