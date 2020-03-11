2020 is looking like it’ll be a standout year for singer Jhené Aiko, who recently released her third studio album Chilombo and will soon kick off her own sold-out tour.
Throughout her steadily growing career, being a devoted mother to her 11-year-old daughter Namiko Love continues to be her main focus. Aiko was only 20 years old when she welcomed her daughter with ex-boyfriend and singer O’Ryan. “I never intended to have a baby so young,” Aiko told CR Fashion Book back in 2017, “but as soon as I found out I was pregnant, I was overwhelmed with a new focus and drive. I knew I didn’t want a regular job. I wanted to provide a life for me and my daughter that was beyond myself.”
Now that Namiko is old enough to travel with Aiko more frequently, this mommy-daughter duo are two peas in a pod. (Sidebar: Namiko’s also got an adorable voice just like her mom!) Check out the gallery of adorable moments between Jhené Aiko and her daughter Namiko below.
Jhené and her little one looked adorable at the launch #PennysPen National Day on Writing Campaign in Baldwin Hills, California.
Throwback! Jhene's daughter Namiko was born on November 19, 2008 and has been her biggest inspiration ever since.
Mami and Namiko were the life of this Coachella-themed party.
There was so much mommy-daughter love as they performed "Sing To Me" at VH1's Dear Mama event.
Rollin' with the homies! Jhené and Namiko enjoyed some fun at the 2018 BET Awards Week kick-off party at World Of Wheels in L.A.
Lakers love!
That glow runs in the family!
The singer celebrated her daughter's 11th birthday with a Stranger Things-themed birthday party.
There's nothing like a mother's love!
Braided beauties!
Sail away, queens!
Twinning!
In an interview with Refinery29
, Jhené revealed that her daughter has inspired her to be more confident. "My daughter doesn't care what anyone thinks. I'll ask her, 'Are you sure you want to wear your hair like that today?' She'll respond, 'Yeah, I don't care,' which I love. She puts me in my place a lot of times and shows me that she's confident no matter what."