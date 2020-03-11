2020 is looking like it’ll be a standout year for singer Jhené Aiko, who recently released her third studio album Chilombo and will soon kick off her own sold-out tour.

Throughout her steadily growing career, being a devoted mother to her 11-year-old daughter Namiko Love continues to be her main focus. Aiko was only 20 years old when she welcomed her daughter with ex-boyfriend and singer O’Ryan. “I never intended to have a baby so young,” Aiko told CR Fashion Book back in 2017, “but as soon as I found out I was pregnant, I was overwhelmed with a new focus and drive. I knew I didn’t want a regular job. I wanted to provide a life for me and my daughter that was beyond myself.”

Now that Namiko is old enough to travel with Aiko more frequently, this mommy-daughter duo are two peas in a pod. (Sidebar: Namiko’s also got an adorable voice just like her mom!) Check out the gallery of adorable moments between Jhené Aiko and her daughter Namiko below.