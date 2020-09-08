Photo by Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

When your birthday rolls around, there’s nothing like being celebrated by the ones that love and know you best.

Actor Idris Elba celebrated his 48th birthday over the Labor Day weekend (September 6). His wife, model Sabrina Dhowre Elba, didn’t let the day pass without letting the world know just how much she adores and appreciates her husband.

“Waking up to this face is the best part of my day, you mean the absolute world to me,” the model wrote next to a picture of Idris lying in bed. “Happy birthday my friend, healer, lover, teacher, husband.”

Idris’s 48th birthday is definitely worth celebrating, since the actor and his wife had a serious health scare after testing positive for coronavirus in March. Though he didn’t have symptoms when he publicly revealed his diagnosis, he did use his own battle with the virus as a PSA to others.

“Look, this is serious,” he said in a video posted on social media. “Now’s the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms, and that can easily spread it. So now’s a real time to be really vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance.”

That same month the Elbas sat down with Oprah Winfrey during her Oprah Talks COVID-19 series, and Mrs. Elba revealed that she decided to quarantine with her husband even though she knew there was a high risk of contracting the virus.

“As soon as I heard that Idris was potentially exposed, I mean, I was on my way anyway. I wanted to be with him,” she said. “I think that’s an instinct as a wife. You just want to go and take care.”

Thankfully, those darker times are behind them, and they can now get back to living happily ever after. Happy birthday, Idris!