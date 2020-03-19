How To Be Single and Stay Positive During The Coronavirus Quarantine

Getty

As you know, we’re professional matchmakers and that means when single daters panic, they DM and email us. Now that we’re in the middle of the coronavirus global pandemic, we’re getting more messages than ever. We get it, it’s an unprecedented time in all of our lives, and what does staying in and social distancing mean for those singles who enjoy dating? Yes, it’s a serious time, but we also want to encourage our single community not to feel like they have to tap out completely.

Do you think you’re the only one out there without a Quarantine Bae? Of course not. So as relationship coaches and professional matchmakers, we thought we would give you a few thoughts to get your mind right, refocus, and stay in the game—safely, of course.