How To Be Single and Stay Positive During The Coronavirus Quarantine

As you know, we’re professional matchmakers and that means when single daters panic, they DM and email us. Now that we’re in the middle of the coronavirus global pandemic, we’re getting more messages than ever. We get it, it’s an unprecedented time in all of our lives, and what does staying in and social distancing mean for those singles who enjoy dating? Yes, it’s a serious time, but we also want to encourage our single community not to feel like they have to tap out completely.
Do you think you’re the only one out there without a Quarantine Bae? Of course not. So as relationship coaches and professional matchmakers, we thought we would give you a few thoughts to get your mind right, refocus, and stay in the game—safely, of course.
01
Make Your List
Stay positive! We will get through this, sis. Instead of meeting up with bad matches, use this time to dream about your ideal mate and how you are going to integrate him or her into your world when you do come face-to-face. Think about the characteristics they need to have to make you happy and work for you. This is a nice time to finally become clear on who you’d like to share your life with and why, and how they need to show up for you. Write it out. Be intentional!
02
Make Room For Them
Over the years, with the fast pace of life, many of us have collected so much clutter in our homes and our spaces could use a good spring cleaning. Intentionality is a powerful tool. Start purging old items (especially from past relationships) to make room for your soon to be new love interest post quarantine. Hey, they may need a drawer when things get serious or room on your couch to cuddle with you. Even better, you’ll have less stuff to move when the time comes to cohabitat with your future bae….wink, wink!
03
Makeover Your Social Media Accounts
What does your social media say about who you are and your dating aspirations? Shuffle your most flattering and authentic photos to the top of the page. It’s a great time to repost the more fun ones where you’re traveling, out with friends, or laughing with a #tbt to gain new views and attention from someone new. Now that you have a little more free time, you can certainly respond to the comments and slide in a DM or three.
04
Play With Your Look
You have nothing but time to browse Pinterest right now and create an inspo board for that hair or beauty makeover you’ve been eyeing. Consider switching up your hairstyle or hair color so when it’s time to step back out, you’ll be trying out the new you.
05
Stay Upbeat
There’s nothing more important right now than keeping our spirits up. How about having a virtual party with your girlfriends? We may not be able to travel and see them now, but hey, why not host a virtual girlfriend party in your PJs and grab some fabulous wine and cheese to bring to the virtual party? You’ll have almost as much fun as you would being in the same room together. (Hey, we just may offer a contest for us “The DUO” to show up to your virtual party just for kicks. Never know…)
06
If Cooking Is Not Your Jam…You Have Time To Get Into It
Now is a great time for you to try some new recipes and hone in on your cooking skills. We realize many of our clients don’t cook because they don’t have much time or they just simply don’t like it and that’s perfectly fine. However, we suggest everyone needs at least one to two signature dishes that your boo can only get from you. Name your dish “Tana’s “Dreamy Guacamole” or Kelli’s “Luscious Lasagna” Remember you’re creating memories here.
07
Re-Evaluate Your Schedule
Yes, we’ve all been forced to slow down a bit now, so there’s time to take a good hard look at all of your commitments—from boards and groups to volunteering. Have you been too busy to truly put yourself out there and date the way you want to? We know there are so many singles who have packed their calendars to capacity because they’re not presently in a relationship. There’s nothing wrong with this, but at times it can work against you. It could appear to someone eyeing you from afar that based on the way you move, you don’t have room for new adventures or love in your life and you’re doing just fine without it. Go through and keep the commitments you absolutely need and toss the ones you don’t. It’s time to come out of hiding, sis!
08
We're Here For You
There’s so much more where this came from but we hope these 7 tips encourage you to keep your dreams alive and the end goal close. At the end of the day, many things are out of our control but guess what, your needs haven’t changed. What you can do however is put a plan in place to stay the course and get to the finish line. Stay close to our social media as we will be going live during this time with more tips to get through this and launching a virtual class to step in and assist. At the end of the day regardless of the circumstances we all want and need LOVE. We’re always rooting for you!
09
Meet The DUO
To get more advice from us any time, feel free to visit our website, follow us on Instagram or Twitter and reach out.