Halle Berry has been open about enjoying the single life for the past few years, but it seems she’s got a new quaranTING to call her own.

The Oscar winner turned heads on social media after posting a “Sunday Funday” photo with her feet propped up next to that of an unknown man. The photo left fans wondering who the mystery man might be (because you just know its real when the red heart emoji makes the caption!)

Berry’s last known public relationship was with producer Alex Da Kid, whom she dated briefly in 2017. Prior to that, she was married to French actor Olivier Martinez for three years before they divorced in 2016. Berry and Martinez share a six-year-old son named Maceo, and the actress also has a 12-year-old daughter named Nahla from a previous relationship with model Gabriel Aubry.

In an Instagram Live chat with producer/actress Lena Waithe, Berry admitted that she had hit pause on her dating life to focus on being a mother.

“I have decided to take time,” she said, according to People. “I’m very much a relationship-oriented person, I always want to be with someone. But I decided, no I’m going to slow my roll, I’m going to take a minute and I’m going to spent time with me.”

Berry continued, “I no longer feel the need for a relationship so I don’t feel the need to rush or accept something that’s not totally right for me. Not that anything’s wrong with the people I’ve been with, but I’m going to wait for my match or I will stay solo and be with my kids and do my life the way I’m doing it.”

Whoever is keeping our girl company these days ought to be a special guy.