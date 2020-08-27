Having a sexy book at your bedside keeps things interesting in the fantasy department. If you and your lover are in the mood to spice things up, we’ve got you covered with some literature guaranteed to keep the pages turning and the love burning.
Curl up with bae for some erotic literature by Black authors. We’ve handpicked these five steamy classics just for you!
This article originally appeared in the September/October issue of ESSENCE Magazine, on newsstands now.
01
"Addicted: A Novel" by Zane
Zane, the queen of Black erotica, takes us on a wild ride with one of her bestsellers, Addicted. Zoe Reynard seems to have a charmed life most would envy—a successful career, a loving husband and three adorable children. What lurks beneath the surface is Zoe’s insatiable appetite for sex. This twisted tale will keep you flying through the pages and yearning for more. Order it here.
02
"The Bluelight Corner" Edited by Rosemarie Robotham
Short stories, anyone? The Bluelight Corner: Black Women Writing on Passion, Sex & Romantic Love, edited by Rosemarie Robotham, is a passionate and at times reflective collection of steamy fiction and memoir that will light your fire in more ways than one. The anthology dives into the rich and complex dimensions of Black women’s romantic lives, leaving no stone unturned. Order it here.
03
"She's Dickmatized" by Tania Marie
Admit it, ladies, some of us have been there before. If you’re up for an engaging cautionary tale, you’ll be absorbed by She’s Dickmatized, by Tania Marie. Sadorah Sims falls in love with a strapping (and, we might add, packing) guy named Sean. He’s an Olympian in the bedroom, but Sadorah learns that behind his intoxicating moves, there’s a side to Sean that’s more then she could have imagined. Order it here.
04
"Sweatpants Season" By Danielle Allen
Akila is a writer who is thrust into a whirlwind romance with Carlos, a man she meets in a creative photography class. Though their relationship goes through its dramatic ups and downs, the two share fiery chemistry that won’t burn out. Beyond its explorations of sex, Sweatpants Season, by Danielle Allen goes deep as it looks at the dueling emotional attitudes that men and women sometimes have about one another. Order it here.
05
"Black A Love Story" by Clarence Birdsong III
Romance is always seductive. Like a kiss on the forehead or a hug from the one you love, this book gives you a warm glow. Don’t expect your typical “boy meets girl” fairy tales. Black: A Love Story, by Clarence Birdsong III is an anthology of poems and short stories that will fill you up with the magic of Black amour and offer hope and healing for just about everyone. Order it here.