Ashley Blaine Featherson’s got a new attitude – and she’s about to have a new last name, too!

The Dear White People actress got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Darrell Jenkins over the weekend. The romantic proposal took place in Santa Barbara, California as the couple rode horses on the beach. “My Love. My Legacy. My Light. My Life,” Blaine Featherson captioned a photo of her sparkling round cut engagement ring. “Forever & A Day Isn’t Long Enough.” Congratulations via Instagram poured in from celebrities like Issa Rae, Kelly Rowland, Lena Waithe, and the bride-to-be’s fellow Dear White People star Logan Browning.

The actress continued sharing snapshots from the proposal on Instagram, including on of her fiancé getting down on one knee. “The Most Precious Moment Of My Life,” Blaine Featherson wrote describing the beautiful moment she said yes.

After soaking in the bliss of being a brand new fiancé, Blaine Featherson wrote a heartfelt dedication to her fiance, saying, “Walking into this new phase of life with you is a God dream!”

“I know that whatever life may throw our way we will be just fine because we have each other & God at the center,” she continued. “D, You Are The Love Of my life. The thought, care & LOVE implemented so flawlessly in order for us to have one of the best days of our lives is a memory that will always bring me to tears. I thank God for you. Always have. Always will.”

Jenkins, who is a merchandising and planning professional according to Linkedin, also shared the news on his page. “Its up and its stuck,” he captioned a photo of himself and Blaine Featherson staring into each other’s eyes.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple!