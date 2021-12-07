Celebrity Women Taller Than The Men They Love

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Without sharing very much about their relationship, Zendaya and her Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Tom Holland have become one of the most talked about star couples. One thing they are open to discussing though, is their height difference. During a visit to The Graham Norton Show, they talked about how it made things complicated while shooting stunts. For instance, when they would do a scene requiring them to “jump” from a bridge and land with help from a harness, as Zendaya said, “I would land before him because my feet obviously hit the ground before he does.”

“So Zendaya would land. And I’m the superhero, I’m supposed to look cool,” Holland chimed in. “And I would land and my feet would swing from underneath me and then she would catch me.”

“You were actually very lovely about it,” she added. “You would be like ‘Oh my gosh, thank you!’”

The two could joke about it as it doesn’t bother them. They’ve since made their first red carpet appearance together, with the world knowing they’re an item, the actress standing tall alongside her proud boyfriend at a photocall for their upcoming film on Dec 5. But they are far from being a rarity in Hollywood. Check out a few couples where the woman is taller than the man she loves — sometimes because of heels, other times because she just has a few inches on him. Either way, none of these ladies are throwing out their stilettos to stroke egos.

Loading the player...