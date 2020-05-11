For more reasons than one, Mother’s Day 2020 hits a little different than previous years. Many of us had to settle for Zoom calls and FaceTime appointments with the moms in our lives rather than physical quality time due to the pandemic. Even if you were able to be with mom under the same roof, going out to celebrate probably wasn’t an option.
The bright side is that love transcends these frustrating restrictions. Like us, celebrities found a way to celebrate the moms in their lives, remember the moms they’ve lost and soak in the joys of motherhood despite all that’s going on in the world.
Whether they’re longtime loves like Obamas or first-time moms like Jodie Turner-Smith, Mother’s Day ushered in some heartfelt moments from celebrities that made us reach for the Kleenex.
See them all below.
Barack Obama Sends Love To Michelle Obama And All The Moms Out There
Barack Obama never minces words when it comes to how much he respects and adores his wife. "Even if you can’t give the moms in your life a hug today, I hope you can give them an extra thank you today," our forever POTUS shared
on his well-followed Instagram account. "Thank you and Happy Mother’s Day to the woman who makes it all possible. Love you, @michelleobama"
Beyoncé Tributes Her Queen, Mama Tina
Beyoncé let the world know just how much she adores and admires her mother, Tina Lawson. "I am thankful for every part of you and every second I share with you," she shared on Instagram
, along with a collage of her favorite Mama Tina photos. "Thank you for giving me life and thank you for expanding my consciousness. I would not have been able to do any of what I’ve done in my life without your strength, your wisdom and your prayers."
Christian Combs Remembers His Loving Mother Kim Porter
Diddy's youngest son Christian Combs honors his late mother, model Kim Porter, in an emotional tribute. "Happy Mother's Day to the greatest mommy in the world," he shared
. "I miss you so much and love you sooo soo much !! Not one day goes by where I don't think about you! All I wanna do is look at you and give you hugs and kisses and eat your fried chicken. I love you, miss you and know you watching over me."
Jazmine Sullivan Loves And Uplifts Her Mom As She Battles Breast Cancer
The singer revealed
for the first time that her mother Pam has been battling breast cancer since October 2019. "if being your daughter has taught me one thing it is how to work w something ugly, painful even, and make it a work of art," she says in dedication to her mom. "So that’s what We’ve been doing since October. Trying to make beauty of this ugliness. And to watch u handle urself [sp] with such grace, wisdom, strength and empathy for others while going through the toughest time in ur life has been the most beautiful thing I’ve ever witnessed."
Lauren London Says Motherhood Has Saved Her
London, who lost her partner Nipsey Hussle over a year ago, says motherhood has been her saving grace. "The absolute honor of being their Mother," she captioned a photo
of her two sons Cameron and Kross. "This Love has saved me."
Joshua Jackson Dotes On Wife Jodie Turner-Smith For Her First Mother's Day
Actor Joshua Jackson showered his wife Jodie Turner-Smith with love and appreciation for Mother's Day, which is all the more special since the couple welcomed their first child just weeks ago. "Thank you for the depth of grace you have found since our daughter has arrived," Jackson wrote
. "The commitment that you make look so effortless but I know is anything but."
Kenya Moore Gives Thanks For Her Miracle Baby Brooklyn
The RHOA
star soaked in the joys of motherhood on her special day. "The daily joy I experience from being a mother to this angel is indescribable," she shared
.
Kelly Rowland Remembers Her Late Mother Doris
In addition to thanking the mother figures and fellow moms in her life, Rowland took a moment to tribute her mother Doris Rowland Garrison who passed away in 2014. "I know that you are around me and my family always," Rowland writes, posting a photo of Ms. Garrison holding her newborn son Titan. "Please know not a day goes by where I don’t feel you, and it’s so comforting. I hope that I’ve made you proud!"
Dwyane Wade Showers Gabrielle Union In Unconditional Love
In a heartfelt post, the retired NBA player tipped his hat to his wife for doing a great job as a new mom. "The journey has been a long one, but you have fit perfectly into your role as Kaavia James's mother," he writes
. "Your influence as a mother figure for Zaire, Dahveonn and Zaya will always mean the world to me. We are more than thankful for you, DON’T ever change." We're not crying, you're crying!
Sevyn Streeter Sang A Song For Mama
Since physical distancing kept her from spending Mother's Day with her mom Karen, Sevyn Streeter arranged for a special surprise: a recorded performance
of "A Song For Mama" featuring Boyz II Men member Shawn Stockman.
Magic Johnson Thanks Wife Cookie Johnson
The retired NBA legend thanked his wife for being his rock all these years. "The kids and I are so blessed to have you as the foundation of our family," he writes
to her on Instagram. "Proverbs 31:31 says 'Reward her for all she has done. Let her deeds publicly declare her praise.' I celebrate you, I adore you, I honor you, and I love you beyond words.
Eva Marcille Gives Her Mom Her Flowers
"My mentor, my rock, my guide, My Beautiful Mommy," the model and RHOA wrote in dedication
to her mama. "Thank you for all that you have done for me and my brothers. Thank you for every sacrifice, every tear, every struggle, every smile, every word of encouragement, every hug, for every I love you."
Tia Mowry-Hardrict Reflects On The Joys Of Being A Mom
The actress posted a series of moments with her family, including this gorgeous maternity shot, while calling motherhood her biggest accomplishment
. She also thanked her own mother for setting such a beautiful example.
Tamera Mowry-Housley Thanks Her Mom For Raising Her And Her Siblings Right
The Real
host thanked
her mother Darlene for raising her and her siblings "into such wonderful human beings."
Naturi Naughton Thanked Her Mom For Paving The Way
Naturi Naughton posted
this beautiful flick with her mom and daughter while thanking her mama bear for showing her "how to love, nurture, teach, cook for & raise my beautiful daughter!" It takes a VILLAGE!
Christina Milian Celebrates Being And Having A Great Mom
The singer/actress showed tons of love
to her mom for "giving your all, for your hustle, sacrifices, the traditional skills you passed on, your strength and always ALWAYS having our back."
Steph Curry Gives A Shout Out To His Queen
Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry acknowledged his wife and teenage love Ayesha Curry for being an exceptional mom. "Thank you for being that presence for our kids and sharing so much love and care and thoughtfulness and commitment- every day," he shared
.